No. 1 Notre Dame tops Iowa 73-58 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Brianna Turner scored 15 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 14 points and No. 1 Notre Dame held off Iowa 73-58 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Lindsay Allen added 11 points for the Irish (7-0). They had 42 points in the paint and scored 21 points off 23 Hawkeyes turnovers.

Notre Dame led by as many as 14 points in the first half, but Iowa cut it to 50-48 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. The Irish responded with an 11-1 run to pull away.

Ally Disterhoft led Iowa (5-3) with 18 points and Megan Gustafson had 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawkeyes hosted the top-ranked team for the first time since 1999.

Turner became the 36th player Notre Dame player to eclipse the 1,000-point mark.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish responded well under some pressure in their first road game — the latest they've played their first true road game of a season since 1993. Notre Dame's offense sputtered at times, but the defense had 15 steals and held Iowa to 4-of-19 shooting on 3-pointers.

Iowa: The young Hawkeyes have lost three out of their last four games, but 10 players logged at least 8 minutes in a fairly competitive game against the nation's top-ranked team. That experience should help Iowa later in the season.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Starts a two-game home stretch against in-state rivals Sunday against Northern Iowa.

Notre Dame: Gets a final tuneup Sunday with Valparaiso before next Wednesday's showdown against No. 2 UConn. The Irish have lost five straight against the Huskies — including the NCAA title game the last two seasons.