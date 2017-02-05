Notre Dame's Steve Vasturia (32) passes the ball as North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) defends with Luke Maye and Tony Bradley, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
No. 12 UNC beats No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 in relocated game
AARON BEARD | Associated Press
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Justin Jackson scored 16 points to help No. 12 North Carolina beat No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 on Sunday in a game postponed a day and relocated from UNC's campus due to a water shortage.
Isaiah Hicks added 14 points for the Tar Heels (21-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 49 percent and dominated the glass while having six double-figure scorers.
V.J. Beachem scored 20 points for the Fighting Irish (17-7, 6-5), who lost for the fifth time in six games.
UNC led by 15 midway through the second half, only to see Notre Dame climb back to within 75-73 on Beachem's 3-pointer from the corner with 3:47 left. But Joel Berry II answered with a jumper at the 3:33 mark to start an 8-0 run and turn away the comeback.