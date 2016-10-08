Notre Dame at North Carolina State

When: Noon today

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, N.C.

Records: Notre Dame (2-3), North Carolina State (3-1)

TV: ABC

Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

3 storylines to watch

Quest for payback: These programs have met only once, and it was a bowl game. After the 2002 season, in the Gator Bowl, who could forget North Carolina State 28, Notre Dame 6? Irish fans would like to. It was one of their school’s worst-ever bowl defeats. Current NFL star Phillip Rivers was the Wolfpack’s quarterback in that game. He completed 13 consecutive passes at one point. The Irish’s disastrous afternoon extended their postseason losing streak to six games and spoiled a 10-2 regular season. They had started that season 8-0 and climbed as high as No. 4 in the AP poll. For Notre Dams fans, gaining atonement with an upset victory on the Wolfpack’s home turf would go a long way toward erasing a bad memory from nearly 14 years ago.

Injury report: Notre Dame starting right guard Colin McGovern (ankle) is probable, as is reserve halfback Tarean Folston (ankle). Starting cornerback Shaun Crawford (foot) is out for the season. No. 3 corner Devin Butler is both suspended and injured (foot). Backup corner Nick Watkins (arm) is out for the season. …

For North Carolina State, starting wide receiver Jumichael Ramos (knee) is out, No. 3 receiver Brian Sessoms (foot) is out, and backup receiver C.J. Riley (knee) is out.

Notre Dame defense against Ryan Finley: After beating out Jalan McClendon to be the starter, Finley has had the look of a good quarterback. He is running an offense that has posted at least 30 points in every game. The transfer from Boise State has attempted 116 passes with no interceptions, and now he goes against an Irish defense that has forced only four turnovers (all by interception) in five games.

Prediction: Notre Dame 30, North Carolina State 24

– Chris Goff, The Journal Gazette

