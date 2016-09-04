Notre Dame at Texas

Records: Notre Dame (0-0), Texas (0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. today

Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin

TV: ABC

Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

3 storylines to watch

• Notre Dame offense vs. Texas defense: Texas inside linebacker Malik Jefferson is a potential first-team All-American who will switch positions at times and play defensive end. Starting cornerbacks Holton Hill and Davante Davis are probably two of the best the Big 12 has to offer.

The Longhorns should have a good defense, and Notre Dame will be juggling two quarterbacks in Malik Zaire and DeShone Kizer to try to find the best solution. “What we’re trying to counter is the game within the game, and that is how Texas is trying to defend what we’re doing offensively,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said. “If we get into a particular field zone that I think another quarterback can be more effective based upon what Texas is doing, I may have to supersede the hot quarterback, if you will, for the right person at the right time.”

• Injury report: Notre Dame free safety Devin Studstill (hamstring) is probable. Backup cornerback Nick Watkins (arm) is out. Devin Butler is suspended indefinitely but would be out anyway because of foot surgery.

For Texas, starting left guard Patrick Vahe (ankle) is probable, backup running back Chris Warren III (ankle) is probable, starting center Zach Shackelford (unknown) is probable and backup offensive lineman Buck Major (finger) is out. Wide receiver Lorenzo Joe is questionable with a hamstring injury.

• Longhorn halfbacks vs. Irish front seven: Starter D’Onta Foreman and Warren are two potential 1,000-yard rushers. “Their backs are powerful,” Notre Dame starting outside linebacker James Onwualu said. “Lot of inside run game. Linebackers are going to have to be stout. D-line is going to have to be stout.”

Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Texas 21

– Chris Goff, The Journal Gazette

