Notre Dame holds off Colorado 89-83

NEW YORK – Bonzie Colson had 22 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth career double-double and Notre Dame held off Colorado 89-83 on Monday night in the semifinals of the Legends Classic at Barclays Center.

The Fighting Irish (4-0) will play the winner of No. 22 Texas-Northwestern for the title on Tuesday.

The Buffaloes (3-1) trailed by 15 points at halftime and were able to get as close as four points twice in the final minute but Notre Dame went 14 for 14 from the free throw line over the final 1:33 to keep Colorado at bay.

Matt Farrell had 20 points and V.J. Beacham and Steve Vasturia added 17 each for Notre Dame which went 27 for 29 from the free throw line. Colson, a 6-foot-5 junior, matched his career high with the 12 rebounds.

Xavier Johnson scored 23 points, Derrick White had 20 points and nine assists and George King added 17 points and 13 points for Colorado.