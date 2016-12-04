Notre Dame improves to 8-0, beats North Carolina A&T 107-53

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – V.J. Beachem scored 19 points and Notre Dame matched its best start under coach Mike Brey with a 107-53 win over North Carolina A&T on Sunday night.

Beachem was 7 of 14 from the floor. Matt Ryan knocked down five 3-pointers to finish with 17 points, and Matt Farrell added 15 points for the Irish (8-0), who scored over 100 points for the first time this season, and at least 91 points for the third straight game.

Bonzie Colson had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double for Notre Dame, which had seven players score in double figures. Steve Vasturia added 13 points.

Eliel Gonzalez led North Carolina A&T with a season-high 18 points. After opening the season with a win, the Aggies (1-7) have lost seven straight. Sam Hunt finished with 17 points.