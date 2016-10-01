Notre Dame vs. Syracuse

When: noon today

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Records: Notre Dame (1-3), Syracuse (2-2)

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

3 storylines to watch

Eric Dungey vs. Notre Dame’s rush: Dungey comes into what may be a wet MetLife Stadium with a hot hand. With rain in the forecast, would a slick field hold down his offense or negatively affect the Irish’s blitzing? Notre Dame has been conservative on defense, but now that defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder has been fired, the hunch here is they’ll bring a little more heat. Dungey, the sophomore passer averaging 341.8 yards a game, has the ability to pick apart even a good defense. Notre Dame needs to at least force him into shorter throws. Because they aren’t getting pressure from the defensive line, the Irish are watching teams expose their secondary. Dungey will do the same if given a clean pocket.

Injury report: Notre Dame starting cornerback Shaun Crawford (foot) is out for the season. No. 3 corner Devin Butler is both suspended and injured (foot). Backup corner Nick Watkins (arm) is out. …

For Syracuse, starting free safety Antwan Cordy (forearm) is out, starting corner Juwan Dowels (leg) is out, and starting right guard Omari Palmer (leg) is questionable. Dungey (undisclosed) is probable. Backup tailback George Morris II (ankle), backup safety Devon Clarke (arm) and backup corner Wayne Morgan (unknown) are out. Backup wide receiver Jamal Custis (unknown) is questionable.

Notre Dame receivers against Corey Winfield: The Irish have three fast wideouts (Equanimeous St. Brown, C.J. Sanders and Torii Hunter Jr.) who cause matchup problems. It should be telling to see them go against Winfield; quarterbacks haven’t thrown to his side much.

“You know, I think he’s done a wonderful job,” Orange coach Dino Babers said of his junior cornerback.

Prediction: Notre Dame 35, Syracuse 31

– Chris Goff, The Journal Gazette

cgoff@jg.net