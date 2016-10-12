Notre Dame women picked to win ACC again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three-time defending champion Notre Dame is the pick to win the Atlantic Coast Conference again.

The Irish have been selected by the coaches as the preseason favorite ever since the school joined the ACC before the 2013-14 season.

Louisville and Florida State are second and third in the poll, which was released Wednesday. Syracuse, fresh off its appearance in the NCAA championship game, was picked fourth.

Miami, Duke, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Virginia round out the first 10. Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Pitt and Clemson finish out the voting.

Louisville junior Myisha Hines-Allen was picked the preseason player of the year.

She's joined on the preseason team by teammates Asia Durr and Mariya Moore; Rebecca Greenwell of Duke; Leticia Romero and Shakayla Thomas of Florida State; Adrienne Motley of Miami; Lindsay Allen and Brianna Turner of Notre Dame; and Alexis Peterson of Syracuse.