Pupil now the leader for Irish

Notre Dame at Texas When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin TV: ABC Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

SOUTH BEND – Nyles Morgan has finally reached the pinnacle after paying his dues while learning under Joe Schmidt.

Morgan is the leader of the defense at Notre Dame, which has the best winning percentage in the history of college football at .732. Think he’s psyched for the opportunity?

Just listen to the man.

“Like someone gives you the keys to a new mansion,” Morgan said. “Wow. All this? All of this is mine? This is my bathroom? Golden bathroom? That is how it feels, though.”

Morgan has spent the past two seasons as the backup at middle linebacker studying Brian VanGorder’s defense, trying to learn every nuance of the coordinator’s schemes.

The middle linebacker’s job is to be the orchestrator, make sure the Irish are lined up in the correct spots, make snap decisions and react to what the opponent’s offense is doing.

Perhaps most important, the middle linebacker’s job is to do all this with the disposition of a natural-born leader and bark out loud and clear directions to the defense with a purpose.

For two years, Schmidt did that as Notre Dame’s defensive commander. He graduated and passed the keys to the former four-star recruit that fans have been pining to see.

In limited glimpses, Morgan made 47 tackles as a freshman in 2014 and 17 more last year.

Now that he’s a starter, the expectations are soaring for Morgan, who played at Crete-Monee High School in Illinois.

“Only thing left for Nyles is to go make the first tackle (in Sunday’s season opener) at Texas, and he’s just going to skyrocket from there,” Irish linebackers coach Mike Elston said.

“There’s expectations for him, and that’s to be the most dominant middle linebacker in the country. He has them, as well. That’s how he likes it.”

Again, Morgan dips into his well of architecture analogies.

“Got a mansion,” he said. “Got to take care of it. It is not something to shy away from.”

Last year’s Irish ranked in a tie for No. 39 in the Football Bowl Subdivision for points allowed and No. 45 in yards allowed.

By comparison, the defense of national champion Alabama ranked tied for No. 2 in scoring and No. 3 for yards.

Is Notre Dame any closer to being elite, especially since it lost KeiVarae Russell, Sheldon Day and Jaylon Smith – its top three defenders – to the NFL?

“This is VanGorder’s first freshman class,” Morgan said. “We’ve had him all three years we’ve been here, so we have guys who know the defense, can play it fast and play it well.

“I think it’ll be the best year (of VanGorder’s tenure).”

And of Morgan’s career. At 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds, he has range, instincts and power to stop the run and the speed to cover receivers or tight ends crossing the middle.

“Say somebody’s starving you, starving you, starving you, and then they feed you steak one day,” he said. “It’s like someone set you free. You’re hungry, ready to play.

“My time was coming. I had to be ready. It was like someone slipped you a piece of gold and said, ‘Now when this piece comes, you better snatch it. You get one piece.

“I was definitely ready.”

