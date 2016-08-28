QB, playoff top issues for the Irish

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame isn’t messing around in trying to book its first trip to the College Football Playoff.

Coach Brian Kelly signed a top-15 recruiting class, led by five-star pass-rushing prospect Daelin Hayes, and university officials invested further in a mix of technologies aimed at reducing players’ injury risk.

The Irish, ranked 10th in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, play nine games against teams that made bowl games in 2015, a schedule that is difficult enough to get the respect of the CFP committee.

However, a week from their opener at Texas, off-field woes remain a major distraction for the Irish after the arrests of six players last weekend and the dismissal of starting safety Max Redfield.

Here are the 10 biggest observations from Irish camp:

1. Malik Zaire is back: In last year’s opener, Zaire had the look of an elite quarterback with 313 passing yards and an 86.2 percent completion rate, the second-best in Notre Dame history. Then, the next week, he broke his right ankle and missed the rest of the season.

In spring practice, it was no surprise Zaire wasn’t all the way back.

But he looks great now, throwing with authority and running with burst, which is why Kelly will play both Zaire and DeShone Kizer against Texas.

2. Kizer may still have the largest role behind center: Many assumed Kizer would win the quarterback job outright. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,884 yards in 2015 as a freshman in an opportunity that came along only because of Zaire’s injury.

But the route Kelly is about to take – a QB rotation – is one with an uncertain destination.

Kelly sees enough reasons to play both quarterbacks at Texas – but refused to commit to anything beyond that. Even Kelly isn’t exactly sure where this will lead, so it could still end at conventional wisdom, with Kizer alone on the throne.

3. The rest of the team does not care if it’s Kizer or Zaire: One of the standard arguments against using two quarterbacks is it promotes the concept of players siding with one or the other. But teammates say both Zaire and Kizer bring a similar presence to the huddle. Tarean Folston, one of the two main running backs, said it “all feels the same” since both signal-callers are so talented. And Torii Hunter Jr. – the top wide receiver – dismisses the notion of a divided locker room.

4. Receivers are more skilled than expected: There is no Will Fuller in the receiving corps, but there are options, as Notre Dame has a bunch of possible No. 2s and No. 3s to complement Hunter, who’s at Fuller’s split-end position.

The key is Equanimeous St. Brown, who shows flashes as a big receiver from the flanker position. Coaches are working on his consistency. CJ Sanders had a good camp working the slot. Miles Boykin, former walk-on Chris Finke and recruits Javon McKinley and Chase Claypool can help.

5. Nyles Morgan is a smart player: Joe Schmidt graduated and, as the quarterback of the defense, left big shoes to fill.

Turns out, the Irish’s new middle linebacker, Morgan, is the same type of player. He’s seamlessly taken over as the defensive signal-caller entering his junior season and has plays and assignments down pat.

“Feel really good about him in all the facets,” Kelly said. “Getting your defense lined up. Communication and accountability, both personal and for other players.”

6. Play-action passes are a work in progress: When the play-action tricks are working, Notre Dame’s hard to beat. But for some reason, Kizer and Zaire had trouble executing play-action passes in camp.

“We’ve got to do a little bit better on our play-action pass concepts and throws,” Kelly said. “Some of that is with our receivers. You know, you’ve got to throw it before they get out of their break and got to trust where your guys are.”

7. Tristen Hoge has been groomed as the moveable part on the offensive line: Hoge added 10 pounds to get to 310 pounds over the summer and looks more like a guard. Colin McGovern beat him out for the starting job at right guard, but Hoge, the backup center, felt he wanted a little more power, and the thicker body allows him to now back up two spots.

8. Maturity is a question: All of those players arrested – Redfield, Kevin Stepherson, Ashton White, Devin Butler, Dexter Williams and Te’von Coney – put themselves in bad situations, meaning even Notre Dame is dealing with that ugly invincibility complex.

Butler is suspended indefinitely, and Redfield, who was supposed to be a senior leader, is off the team. The others are all minor backups, but did this stuff pull back the curtain on a team that still has growing up to do?

9. The Irish made it through a camp healthy: Oh, sure, Nick Watkins is sidelined by an arm procedure and others missed a practice here and there, but it was fortunate they avoided any major injuries. Big losses were suffered last August in Jarron Jones and Shaun Crawford.

10. Making the playoff isn’t everything, it’s the only thing: “Looking to be one of the four teams left standing,” Irish special-teams coordinator Scott Booker said. “Every other team has a conference championship. All we have is the CFP.”

