Red zone no longer a dead zone

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend TV: NBC Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

SOUTH BEND – During training camp, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly mentioned he had doubled the number of drills for red-zone efficiency.

Hey, the Irish were willing to address their shortcomings.

Their offense was subpar last season inside their opponent’s 20-yard line, scoring 31 touchdowns in 53 drives – a 59 percent success rate.

The low point came Nov. 21 in Boston, where the Irish had three turnovers inside Boston College’s 5-yard line.

Fast forward nearly 10 months, and DeShone Kizer – now in his sophomore season at quarterback – has helped make No. 18 Notre Dame (1-1) so much better in the red zone.

Through two games, Notre Dame has eight TDs and two field goals in 11 trips. The one drive the Irish failed to convert was when Justin Yoon’s field-goal try was blocked at Texas.

Kizer, in 2015, often would misread bracket coverage, not seeing an underneath defender or forcing passes.

“A lot of times when you’re getting double-zoned down there in bracket coverage, last year he rushed into some throws,” Kelly said. “When you’re a lot more patient and can recognize what you’re getting, you’re not rushed into making that first throw. And I think a lot of that comes with knowing where the openings are in those bracket coverages that he’s getting down there.”

Completion rates drop in the red zone because things get congested on a smaller field, but Kizer’s accuracy (7 for 9) this year has defied that trend.

“Got to understand in the red zone if the first option is not there, go to the second, or third,” Kizer said. “If the third isn’t open, don’t force it. That was my biggest fault last year.

“I wanted the first, second or third read, never considered extending the play, really.”

No doubt, part of the Irish’s improvement is a natural thing as Kizer continues to develop. But it helped that Kelly had them do a lot of practice work in the red zone.

“He’s gotten so much more work,” Kelly said of Kizer. “I think that extra work has just afforded a more comfortable level in that area. He’s working the areas in the red zone so much more efficiently, and I think he’s grown to the level I have wanted him in that area.”

No. 12 Michigan State (1-0) will put that to the test on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. Spartans coach Mark Dantonio had elite red-zone defenses in 2012 and 2013, although he lost games against the Irish in each of those years.

For Kizer and this talented offense, their lack of efficiency in scoring range, a big problem last year, is no longer an issue.

“Maturity and some more patience (are key), where the game’s not really fast down there for (Kizer),” Kelly said. “It’s starting to slow down.”

Funky formations and the running game are the new red-zone identity, Kizer said, and it began in August.

“We spent so much time defining who we are in the red zone,” Kizer said. “We get to the plays we (practiced) all camp. As long as guys make adjustments on the ball, try to make catches in tight windows, we’ll be able to score every time we’re down there.”

cgoff@jg.net