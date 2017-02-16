State players will test skills for NFL

A half dozen players from state colleges are among 331 names invited to this month’s NFL scouting combine.

DeShone Kizer, who made 23 starts at quarterback the last two years for Notre Dame, tops the list of local draft hopefuls.

Two of his Irish teammates, defensive tackle Jarron Jones and defensive end Isaac Rochell, also appear on the list of invitees published on the NFL’s website Wednesday.

Indiana’s Dan Feeney and Devine Redding, who helped the Hoosiers reach the Foster Farms Bowl in 2016 and the Pinstripe Bowl in 2015, are combine-bound, as well, with Marian wide receiver Krishawn Hogan rounding out the state contingent, which includes no Purdue players.

The combine, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, is designed to allow scouts and general managers a chance to put prospects through medical evaluations, speed, skills and strength tests, mental tests and interactive interview sessions.

Events begin Feb. 28 before concluding March 6.

Kizer carries much intrigue.

Despite Notre Dame’s 4-8 record in 2016, he put up some impressive numbers: 2,926 yards passing, 26 touchdown passes, just nine interceptions.

NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock projects Kizer as the top quarterback prospect in the seven-round event, to be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

Feeney, a two-time All-American as a right guard and two-time captain at IU, is a potential second- or third-round pick. Indiana coach Tom Allen stated that the 6-foot-4, 304-pound Feeney would go down as one of the best players in the school’s history.

Redding, a 5-10 running back, also helped the Hoosiers’ climb to respectability, becoming their first player to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons since Vaughn Dunbar in the early 1990s.

As a junior in 2016, Redding took honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after carrying 253 times for 1,122 yards and seven scores and also catching 27 passes for 146 yards and two more TDs. In 2015, Redding had 226 runs for 1,012 yards and nine scores as well as 12 catches for 85 yards.

In four seasons at Notre Dame, Rochell finished with only 4.5 sacks but was credited by the school with 167 tackles, including 83 solo. He had one fumble recovery and six passes defensed.

Jones, plagued by injuries, put up his best numbers in his senior season in 2016, when he had 45 tackles, two sacks, 11 tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three passes defensed and even an interception.

Hogan, who scored 67 touchdowns in three seasons at Marian, had 80 catches in 2016 for 1,435 yards and 15 scores, a drop from 2015 when the Indianapolis native hauled in 101 passes for 1,824 yards and 16 TDs.

