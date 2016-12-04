Swarbrick says Kelly isn't going anywhere

The rumor mill can stop spinning, the speculation can quiet.

Despite a 4-8 season and no bowl game for the first time in his seven-year tenure, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly isn’t going anywhere, Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick reiterated Saturday on his weekly radio show.

“I certainly understand the engagement and the discussion of the program,” Swarbrick said, “but it’s been very much business as usual.”

Jack Nolan, the show’s host and program director for the school’s media department, asked Swarbrick about ESPN and Yahoo! reports that cited anonymous sources saying Kelly’s representatives were exploring other job options.

Specifically, Nolan asked Swarbrick whether he had discussed those rumors with Kelly, who in a public statement last weekend said they were untrue.

“We talked about it,” Swarbrick said. “I don’t want to make it sound like I didn’t know the answer to that. I did know the answer to that. We had a discussion on that the night after the game (at Southern California on Nov. 26) when the reports came out.

“I fully understood the background of those reports. Brian and I had discussions about his intentions and his future.”

When Nolan asked if Kelly’s intentions were fully set on remaining coach at Notre Dame, Swarbrick replied, “That’s right.”

As the College Football Playoff selection committee makes its choices today, as the rest of the bowl matchups are announced, Notre Dame can only prepare for what shapes up as a dreary, but important, offseason.

The offseason will not include backup wide receiver Corey Holmes, who announced Saturday his intent to transfer. He joins backup quarterback Malik Zaire and reserve offensive lineman John Montelus as transfers in the last week.

Holmes appeared in only two games as a freshman in 2014 and was a redshirt in 2015 before playing in every game this year. His best effort didn’t come until the 45-27 loss at USC in the finale, when he caught four passes for 29 yards.

Departures usually occur at some level, and Swarbrick explained his continued backing of Kelly in part by his up-close observations of the team’s chemistry.

“No matter how difficult this season was, this team, led by (linebacker) James (Onwualu) and others, demonstrated a bond, approach to the game, an enthusiasm and a relationship with the coaches that is what you want to see in a program,” Swarbrick said. “That’s not a substitute for winning, but it is among the other things I look at.”

Swarbrick also shot down the idea that university trustees or major donors could make a play for Kelly’s ouster. He indicated university president Rev. John Jenkins would not allow such influence.

“It doesn’t work that way here,” Swarbrick said. “Every coaching issue around the country, somebody will write that a group of boosters or trustees has gotten together and are going to pay for the buyout.

“That’s just not how Notre Dame operates. Father Jenkins is the CEO of this enterprise and is firmly in control of everything that goes on here.”

