Tranquill, other safeties part of 'learning process'

Notre Dame vs. Nevada When: 3:30 p.m. today Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend TV: NBC Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

SOUTH BEND – Improved play at safety will be critical to Notre Dame’s fate this season.

Tackling was poor Sunday in the Irish’s season-opening, 50-47 double-overtime loss at Texas, and what’s important to them is how they respond to adversity, beginning at safety.

Drue Tranquill had a rough debut as their new starter at strong safety, getting pulled in the second half, and veteran Avery Sebastian struggled in space at free safety.

“What we’re searching for (at safety) is consistency of performance and putting our guys in a position to maximize their talents and what they can do,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “That’s our job as the coaches is to put them in a good position to succeed.”

Tranquill, a former Carroll star, was a valuable role player in sub packages but moved to full-time safety when Elijah Shumate graduated this spring.

The Irish know Tranquill doesn’t have great speed, especially coming back from an ACL tear in each knee, but feel he compensates with hard hitting, leadership and smarts.

What hurt him Sunday was his inconsistency in lining up properly as well as getting out of position in live action.

It doesn’t seem Tranquill’s benching will continue today when No. 18 Notre Dame has its home opener against 27-point underdog Nevada (1-0).

“Yeah, got to get him back out there and, you know, it’s a learning process,” Kelly said. “Some of the mistakes were ones he’s aware of that just have to be better. We’ve got to communicate and teach better.

“We’ve got to make sure he is clearly understanding what we’re asking of him, and Drue needs to come through for us.”

Kelly insisted Tranquill is fully recovered from the two season-ending knee injuries.

“No, no I don’t think there are any physical limitations,” Kelly said. “It’s learning the game. He’s not just a downhill safety. He’s got to play on the hash. He’s got to play in man-to-man coverage. He’s got to do more than just roll down and make tackles on backs.”

Sebastian, a surprise starter in Week 1, will not start today as the Irish turn to freshman Devin Studstill at free safety.

Sebastian, who began his career at California and is in his final season of eligibility, missed too many tackles Sunday, and the reality is a poor-tackling safety can be as detrimental to a team as a cornerback who can’t cover.

In fairness to Sebastian, he was playing out of position, as roaming near the box at strong safety is more of his game than being away from the line of scrimmage as a free safety.

“I hate evaluating different safeties,” said Cole Luke, the Irish’s No. 1 corner. “They’re all very agile. Studstill has a little more of an athletic nature to him.”

Studstill enrolled early and got some first-team repetitions in spring practice, and he and freshman backup Jalen Elliott are considered the future at the safety position, which was in flux last month after starting free safety Max Redfield was dismissed for off-field issues.

The point is, Studstill and Tranquill will start today, and the safeties have to firm up.

“The safeties we knew were going to be young and inexperienced,” Kelly said. “I think it’s a matter of they need more time, and they’re going to get better each week because we’ll evolve to put those guys into a position that best fits their abilities.”

