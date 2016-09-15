Well-rested Cage a force

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend TV: NBC Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

SOUTH BEND – Daniel Cage won’t be sacking the quarterback, running down ball carriers in the open field or grabbing interceptions. But with a good night’s rest, he just might be Notre Dame’s best defensive tackle, and that’s surely as important.

The 6-foot-1, 315-pound junior has emerged as a full-time starter and helped the 18th-ranked Irish (1-1) win their home opener against Nevada by stopping an early fourth-and-1 rush for no gain.

“The best game he’s played since he’s been at Notre Dame,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said of Cage’s performance in the 39-10 rout of Nevada. “He was really focused. Had a great week of practice. He’s been injury-free.”

And free of the difficulties from sleep apnea that cropped up last fall.

“We’ve got that corrected,” Kelly said. “He’s getting proper rest. He’s getting the kind of rest that he needs to be the kind of player that we thought he could be. He’s had two really good weeks.”

This week, with Saturday’s home game against No. 12 Michigan State (1-0) looming, is meaningful for Cage. While at Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, Cage gave a verbal commitment to play at Michigan State. What changed Cage’s mind was taking an official visit to Notre Dame.

“It really opened my eyes and showed me what is really important, which is an education,” Cage said. “It was a little bit of a surprise (the Irish were interested). I really didn’t think they were going to come back. I really had my mind set on Michigan State, so when they came back it was more or less a shock.”

As a freshman in 2014, Cage saw action in 11 games but was admittedly a little in over his head.

“I was just trying to survive,” he said. “It was a big decision for me to come here. I slowed the game down in my mind. Coming to college from high school is a big tempo change. I wasn’t really ready for that.”

Cage said his mind stopped racing in 2015 when he made 18 tackles, four for loss. Because of an injury to Jarron Jones, Cage was able to make seven spot starts alongside top defensive tackle Sheldon Day.

Now, with Day in the NFL and Jones being used on a more limited basis because of his injury history, the Irish are relying on Cage as a run-stuffer up the middle.

“Well, I think it starts with consistency,” Kelly said. “Back-to-back weeks is usually the first level of finding that kind of player that is elevating.”

To elevate, he needed shut-eye. Cage reported getting around four hours of sleep on a nightly basis during the 2015 season.

“It was really bad,” he said. “It was diagnosed last spring, doing sleeping tests, and they found out I had really bad sleep apnea. They gave me a machine that helps me breathe, and I really have no problems now.”

Notre Dame yielded 5.2 yards per rush in the 2015 regular season. The best sign the Irish could be on track for improvement has been Cage’s start to his junior season.

Despite being credited with just two tackles thus far, Cage has occupied blockers, penetrated the backfield and even logged a pass defended.

“Daniel had two really good games,” Kelly said. “And we’re going to need (more).”

Note: Starting receiver Torii Hunter Jr. said he is “fairly confident” he will play against Michigan State after missing a game due to a concussion. Hunter passed the Irish’s multistep medical protocol.

cgoff@jg.net