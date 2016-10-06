With 'a lot left to learn,' Irish star to return in '17

Notre Dame at North Carolina State When: Noon Saturday Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, N.C. TV: ABC Radio: 1190 AM, 92.3 FM, 107.3 FM

SOUTH BEND – For the second straight year, a Notre Dame star has made midseason news related to his NFL future.

Fans of the Irish hope Mike McGlinchey’s vow to stay in school stands the test of time in a way Will Fuller’s did not.

Projected on many websites as a first-round pick if he is in the draft, McGlinchey revealed Wednesday his plan for 2017: remain a Notre Dame captain.

“I have 19 games left here,” the junior left tackle said. “I have a lot left to learn. I’m not ready to go anywhere. I know I’m not going to put myself in a position to go somewhere when I’m not fully ready to.”

Tight end Durham Smythe, who’s lived with McGlinchey a couple years now and calls him his best friend on the Irish, said McGlinchey has always privately maintained he would play every last one of his four seasons of college eligibility.

Now, McGlinchey has gone public with his intent to delay millions of guaranteed dollars.

“That’s no surprise to me,” Smythe said. “If you knew him as well as I know him, really, it is no surprise. He loves it here. He loves college football. He loves the guys around him.”

So did Fuller, who is now four games and 19 catches into his NFL career with Houston.

On Nov. 11, 2015, the wide receiver pledged to bypass the draft, wrap up his degree and haul in more long scores for the Irish in 2016 as a senior.

On Jan. 3, two days after Notre Dame lost in the Fiesta Bowl, Fuller announced he had changed his mind and would enter the draft, where Houston later selected him 21st overall.

Todd McShay, an ESPN draft analyst, has McGlinchey the No. 22 prospect among the players who would be eligible.

If his stock gets even better, McGlinchey was asked, could he then re-evaluate his plans?

“I have so much left to learn here, and it’s not going to come down to projections or potential money I can make,” McGlinchey said. “I’ve played a lot of football, but I have a lot left to accomplish. It’s not any major or ground-breaking decision.”

Maybe not, in the sense he is at a new position this year.

After redshirting the 2013 season, McGlinchey was a backup in 2014 and only just became a starter last year. But that was at right tackle, and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand switched the 6-foot-7, 310-pound McGlinchey over to left tackle this spring.

Continuing to be a pupil of Hiestand’s, working daily on the things that’ll give him the best chance to succeed in the NFL, is key to McGlinchey.

“I have the best in the business coaching me each and every day,” McGlinchey said, “and it’s to my benefit to just stay here and learn from him, and there’s nothing that I can do to want to change that.”

Notes: The Irish (2-3) play at North Carolina State (3-1) on Saturday, and the Wolfpack issued a statement Wednesday saying they “fully expect” the game to go on as scheduled given the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service regarding Hurricane Matthew.

cgoff@jg.net