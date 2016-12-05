'Offensive mastermind' Brohm to take reigns at Purdue

Jeff Brohm is leaving Western Kentucky to take the head coaching job at Purdue.

The Boilermakers announced the move Monday, calling him "one of the most innovative offensive masterminds in college football."

An afternoon news conference was scheduled to introduce Brohm.

Brohm replaces Darrell Hazell, who was fired after winning just nine games in 3 1/2 seasons. Gerad Parker took over on an interim basis halfway through last season and went 0-6.

Brohm, a former Louisville quarterback, went 30-10 in three seasons at Western Kentucky and has led the Hilltoppers to bowl bids all three seasons. Now he will get to work with quarterback David Blough, a two-year starter, at the Cradle of Quarterbacks.

