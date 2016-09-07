Big Dog's son shows he can bite

Purdue vs. Cincinnati When: Noon Saturday Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 1380 AM, 1480 AM

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue fans were thrilled when Gelen Robinson decided to enroll. Now they have even more to cheer about as Robinson shined in the season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky.

The son of Purdue basketball superstar and former NBA No. 1 pick Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson and brother of former Michigan basketball standout and current Indiana Pacer Glenn Robinson III was thrust into a starting role at defensive end after Austin Larkin injured an ankle in practice.

His 78-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Boilermakers an early 21-0 lead Saturday. It also gave Robinson a much-needed confidence boost after starting August as a third-teamer.

“Considering I played a lot last year and was primarily one of the starting defensive linemen, it was a little bit challenging, but at the same time, it’s all about competition,” Robinson said. “Anything that will help this team win is what the coaches are going to do. If that means putting someone in front of me, that’s what it takes. It was a humbling experience. Now, I’m ready to keep moving through the season.”

As a freshman, Robinson made only 20 tackles in 11 games. He was suspended for the first two games last season after a drunken-driving arrest and while he made seven starts, he was inconsistent and made only 32 tackles. He spent August watching Larkin, nephew of baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, earn the starting spot.

Purdue coach Darrell Hazell said Robinson’s TD is an example of his potential.

“To me, it was an awareness play,” Hazell said. “He saw the wideout on a reverse, and at that point, some football instincts kicked in. On a (throwback) play like that, you always worry about a big man making the catch.

“Then, he did a good job finishing.”

Hazell is well aware of the expectations fans have for the son of one of the most celebrated athletes in Boilermakers history.

“I’m sure the expectations in his own mind – let alone everyone else’s mind – are way up there,” Hazell said. “Sometimes, it takes a little bit longer to get those roles, which he is now coming into. It’s got to be hard for him when he sees his brother and sees his father and wants to see the same productivity out of himself.

“He is coming. We like where he is right now.”

Purdue will try to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2007 when Cincinnati (1-0) visits Saturday.

Notes: Larkin, who was in a walking boot until Monday night, hopes to play against Cincinnati, but Hazell said Tuesday it will depend on how he practices this week. ... Starting cornerback Da’Wan Hunte, who missed the Eastern Kentucky game with an ankle sprain, is probable for Saturday. Junior cornerback Kamal Hardy suffered a separated shoulder in the second half Saturday and will miss at least two weeks. ... Since winning at Indiana in 1957, Cincinnati is 0-11 on the road against current Big Ten Conference members.