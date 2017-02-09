Big Ten's best big men to battle

WEST LAFAYETTE – For Purdue big men Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas, part of what makes Power 5 conference college basketball so rewarding is the opportunity to play against fellow talented post players such as Indiana’s Thomas Bryant.

When the Big Ten rivals meet for the 205th time tonight, 6-foot-9 Homestead graduate Swanigan will go in averaging 19.1 points and 12.8 rebounds, and the 7-2 Haas at 13.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the No. 16 Boilermakers (19-5, 8-3).

Swanigan leads the nation with 20 double-doubles.

The 6-10 Bryant is averaging 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Hoosiers (15-9, 5-6).

“Thomas is a really talented player,” Haas said. “After watching film, you can tell he definitely has improved a lot from last year, but so have we. We have to step it up and guard him and force him to guard us.

“I love the challenge. You come to schools like this to have the opportunity to play against excellent players like Bryant and prove yourself that you are a great player, too. You want to prove you can guard people like him and score against people like him.

“He is a very versatile, mobile big who can shoot 3s. He has a good 15-footer and can drive the ball.”

Swanigan prefers to focus on the big picture outcome.

“I am just focused on winning the game,” Swanigan said. “It’s not about an individual matchup. It’s about a win or a loss. But you also want to play against elite players and elite competition. I like Thomas’ game. He always has played hard. He has been that type of player since high school.”

Purdue coach Matt Painter appreciates the dynamic Bryant adds to the perimeter-oriented Hoosiers.

“Thomas Bryant puts you in binds,” Painter said. “He is a versatile player, not just someone who plays on the low block. And, they have good athletes around him.”

The Boilermakers lead the series 115-89, and Haas and Swanigan appreciate what the series means to those who live in Indiana.

“It’s a huge competition, and you develop that hatred for the other team – not for the players – but for that university,” Haas said. “It means a lot. You put a lot of energy and effort into practice. Then, you have to come into the game with your best shot.

“You are going to be on the road in one of the best environments in the Big Ten. You have to bring your ‘A’ game.”

For Swanigan, he knows what a victory would mean to IU.

“It would mean a lot to them by getting back on track by beating us,” Swanigan said. “Getting a win against a ranked opponent would be good for them because it could help them get into the NCAA Tournament. For us, it’s about following a big win at Maryland with another big game.”