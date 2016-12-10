Big first half carries No. 18 Purdue past Cleveland State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Isaac Haas scored 14 points, Caleb Swanigan had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Dakota Mathias added 12 points on four 3-pointers, leading No. 18 Purdue to a 77-53 victory over Cleveland State on Saturday.

The Boilermakers (8-2) finished the first half on a 12-0 run to lead 41-20 and never were threatened thereafter, leading by as many as 27 points in the second half.

Bobby Word had 14 points to lead Cleveland State (3-6), which shot only 26.7 percent (8 of 30) during the pivotal first half.

Vince Edwards added 11 points for the Boilermakers, who have won each of their past three games by at least 24 points.