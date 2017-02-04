Boilermakers set for showdown with Terps

Purdue at Maryland When: Noon today Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Md. TV: ESPN Radio: 1380 AM, 1480 AM

WEST LAFAYETTE – If No. 23 Purdue hopes to extend its winning streak against Top 25 competition to four today at No. 17 Maryland, the Boilermakers will need a solid blend of their smalls and its talls.

P.J. Thompson, Purdue’s ­5-foot-10 junior point guard, will try to hound the Terrapins’ gifted junior point guard Melo Trimble, who has helped Maryland (20-2, 8-1) post a 9-1 record in games decided by six points or less.

The Boilermakers (18-5, 7-3) also will need solid play from 7-2 center Isaac Haas (13.3 points a game) and from 6-8 power forward Caleb Swanigan, the Homestead graduate who is averaging 18.8 points and 12.9 rebounds.

Maryland has three of the Big Ten’s best freshmen in Justin Jackson, Anthony Cowan and Kevin Huerter and brings a seven-game winning streak into today’s Top 25 matchup.

Having beaten Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Northwestern, the Boilermakers will be trying to post four consecutive victories over Top 25 opponents for the first time since the 1997-98 season, when Purdue was led by future NBA players Brad Miller and Brian Cardinal.

For that to take place, Thompson needs a strong effort against Trimble, and Haas and Swanigan need to dominate along the front line.

“There are a lot of good guards playing in this league, and Melo is one of them,” Thompson said. “You don’t want to let him have easy baskets and get his head up right away.

“He also can make rhythm 3s. He is a good player and is going to get his. If we make it tough on him, I think we have a chance to win the game. Any time you make a good point guard take more shots than he has points – shoot a low percentage – it helps. He probably is going to get his, but I feel like I can do a good job on him.”

Thompson has been impressed with the Maryland freshmen but is eager to see how Purdue freshman guard Carsen Edwards meets the challenge. Thompson is confident that Edwards won’t want to be overshadowed by Jackson, Cowan and Huerter.

“No one really expected Maryland to be that good this year, but they have played with a chip on their shoulders,” Thompson said. “Jackson has had some really big games lately, so we are going to have to be ready.”

Swanigan (24 points and 16 rebounds) and Haas (11 points and four rebounds) combined for 35 points and 20 rebounds in Wednesday night’s 80-59 victory over No. 25 Northwestern in Mackey Arena.

Haas hopes he and Swanigan can be the difference-makers against an opponent whose front court pales in comparison to its guards.

“We have to be really good at ball-screen defense while also playing complete team defense,” Haas said of facing Maryland. “They all are tough, so it’s a matter of knowing personnel and knowing your role.

“I think everyone is surprised a little bit by their freshmen, but they really are talented. I think by now everyone knows they are going to be a good team in the Big Ten. This is a big game that we really need to win.”

If Purdue loses, the Boilermakers will trail Big Ten-leading Wisconsin and Maryland by three games in the loss column with seven to play, four of which – Indiana, Penn State, Michigan and Northwestern – are on the road.