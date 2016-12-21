Boilers' big front line getting into a rhythm

Purdue vs. Norfolk State When: 7 p.m. today Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette Radio: 1380 AM, 1480 AM TV: Big Ten Network Plus

WEST LAFAYETTE – It has taken 12 games, but No. 15 Purdue’s talented front line of Caleb Swanigan, Isaac Haas and Vince Edwards finally appears to be on the same page.

Entering tonight’s final nonconference game against Norfolk State (3-9) in Mackey Arena, Homestead graduate Swanigan, 7-foot-2 center Haas and 6-8 small forward Edwards are coming off Monday night’s victory against Western Illinois during which the three combined for 55 points, 33 rebounds and eight assists, making 17 of 32 field goal attempts and 18 of 20 free throws.

Swanigan produced his ninth double-double – 21 points and 21 rebounds – in 12 games; Haas had 18 points and six rebounds; and Edwards came off the bench for 16 points, six rebounds and six assists.

In Saturday’s Crossroads Classic victory against No. 25 Notre Dame, Swanigan had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Edwards added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Throughout parts of November and December, Swanigan struggled with turnovers, Haas battled problems at the free-throw line and Edwards endured a six-game stretch from Nov. 18 through Dec. 3 during which he averaged only 8.7 points, making only 18 of 47 field goal attempts (38.3 percent). Those declining numbers cost Edwards his starting spot.

But in his four most recent games, Edwards is averaging 15.8 points, making 23 of 37 field goal attempts (62.2 percent).

Those are encouraging signs as Purdue (10-2) will open Big Ten Conference play Dec. 28 against Iowa at Mackey Arena.

“When you have guys like Vince that can go inside and outside, and they’re hitting shots from the outside and grabbing rebounds, opponents don’t know who to guard,” Haas said. “You have me and (Swanigan) on the inside working in tandem on the high-lows, and the other guy is getting the rebounds.

“You have Vince getting the long rebounds and hitting the outside shots. It’s demoralizing to the other team. I had been in a little bit of a funk, which was frustrating, but I am getting it back like I always do.”

Swanigan, who on Monday was selected Big Ten Player of the Week, said the Purdue interior threesome frustrates opponents when all three are in rhythm.

“Our size has the same impact every game,” Swanigan said. “It makes us hard to play against when we are grinding it out like that. We just keep coming at you in waves. We’re used to it, because we practice against each other every day.”

Purdue coach Matt Painter likes the way his front line is playing, led by Swanigan, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder.

“He has a knack for getting the basketball, and when you combine that with big-time effort, it’s often going to be your night,” Painter said.

“All three of those guys were really good Monday night. Vince is really making good decisions right now, and Isaac is making his free throws.”

Swanigan is averaging 17.2 points and 11.9 rebounds; Haas is averaging 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds; and Edwards is averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds.