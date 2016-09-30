Boilers' to-do list shorter than most

WEST LAFAYETTE – It would be difficult to find a college basketball coach who had a better offseason than Purdue’s Matt Painter.

Starting forwards Caleb Swanigan from Homestead and Vince Edwards tested the NBA Draft waters, but each decided to return to Purdue for at least one more season.

And a team that would have been void of a scholarship senior added heady fifth-year graduate student transfer point guard Spike Albrecht from Michigan.

Then from Aug. 7-17, the Boilermakers showed their potential for excellence by posting a 4-0 record in an exhibition tour of Spain, including Swanigan averaging 18.5 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 59.1 percent from the field and 77.8 percent from the line.

Painter also got an eye-opening glimpse at incoming freshman guard Carsen Edwards, who averaged 16.3 points in Spain, including shooting 56.3 percent from 3-point range.

Like almost every college team, Purdue has roles to establish when practice begins Saturday, but it’s fair to say the Boilermakers’ preseason to-do list is shorter than most of their peers.

Athlon Sports’ preseason college basketball magazine has Purdue ranked 14th nationally, and CBS Sports has the Boilermakers at No. 20.

“With the return of Caleb and Vince to go along with (7-foot-2) Isaac Haas, we really should have one of the best front lines in the country,” 12th-year Purdue coach Painter said. “I like our experience.”

Here are five questions Purdue will be looking to answer before the Nov. 11 regular-season opener against McNeese State in Mackey Arena:

Who are the starters?

Barring an injury, Swanigan and Vince Edwards will start at forward, Haas will be the starting center and Dakota Mathias and P.J. Thompson will open in the backcourt.

Carsen Edwards, who averaged 25.3 points as a high school senior in suburban Houston, and Albrecht likely will be the first two off the bench. Shooting guard Ryan Cline, forward Basil Smotherman and forward/center Jacquil Taylor round out the second five.

Who is defensive stopper?

Fort Wayne native Rapheal Davis was the Big Ten’s 2015 Defensive Player of the Year, and 7-footer A.J. Hammons won the award in 2016.

Now that each has completed his collegiate eligibility, Painter likely will turn to aggressive guard Mathias to be his perimeter stopper with Haas clogging the middle against those who dare attack the Purdue basket.

Enough 3-point shooting?

With Swanigan and Haas likely drawing the bulk of the opponent’s attention, there’s bound to be wide-open looks along the perimeter for this team.

If there was a negative coming out of the exhibition tour of Spain, it was that 3-point shooting specialists Mathias and Cline struggled from beyond the arc. Cline shot a respectable 41.7 percent (10 of 24) in four games, but likely starter Mathias shot only 21.4 percent (3 of 14).

Carsen Edwards, Vince Edwards and Thompson were a collective 24 of 43 (55.8 percent) on the trip and will be encouraged to take 3-pointers.

Who are the X-factors?

Probably more than anyone on the roster, Smotherman and Taylor will be watched closely by Painter and his staff between Saturday and the Nov. 11 opener.

While Haas is poised to step out of Hammons’ shadow, and Swanigan is a star, those two can’t play 40 minutes a game. Smotherman redshirted last season and has the athleticism to be a solid contributor at power forward when Swanigan slides over to center.

The 6-10 Taylor could push this team over the top if he continues to make improvement as a low-post threat.

Albrecht contribution?

If nothing else, Albrecht will give Purdue a great presence in a locker room that while experienced is still relatively young.

Having had both hips replaced just more than a year ago, Albrecht will be used sparingly in practice, hoping to save the wear and tear on his hips for the regular season. If he is relatively healthy, he and Thompson should be a perfect 1-2 point guard punch for a Purdue team that expects to improve on last season’s 26-9 (12-6 in the Big Ten) record.