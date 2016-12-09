Boilers defense stops Cardinals

MUNCIE – The Ball State women’s basketball team came into Thursday night’s matchup with in-state rival Purdue trying to conclude a sweep of Indiana opponents on its schedule. After handily defeating Evansville and Butler, the Boilermakers didn’t let the Cardinals finish the hat trick.

Ball State (5-3) kept within striking distance of Purdue (7-4) until the Boiler­makers took charge in the third quarter to pull away with a 58-42 victory over the Cardinals.

“We take pride in our defense,” Purdue coach Sharon Versyp said. “We’re starting to really connect and trust each other.”

Versyp knew her team couldn’t compete with the 74.1 points per game average the Cardinals have been putting up this season, so she knew her team had to excel on defense.

Purdue held Ball State to a season-low 23.1 field goal percentage.

“They defended the heck out of us,” Ball State coach Brady Sallee said. “I thought they were the tougher team on the defensive end. It took us out of what we were trying to do offensively.”

The Boilermakers shut down the Cardinals’ perimeter shooting. Ball State’s leading scorer, junior forward Moriah Monaco, who averages 16.3 points per game, was held scoreless until the 2:43 mark of the fourth quarter. Monaco finished with eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Ball State senior center Renee Bennett was the only Cardinals player to get going on offense.

Bennett finished with 16 points, six rebounds and one block.

“We knew that we had to be strong going up against them,” Bennett said. “You just got to be strong and go to the hoop and sometimes it worked out sometimes it didn’t.”

Purdue freshman Dominique Oden led the Boilermakers in scoring with 15 points.

“She was knocking down shots and then everybody just gets uplifted when you can make those shots early,” Versyp said.

The Cardinals did hold the Boilermakers to 36.8 percent on field goals and outrebounded Purdue, 45-44, but the shots weren’t falling for Ball State.

“I don’t think it was because we had an off night. I think it was because Purdue, in their plan, made us look like we did tonight,” Sallee said.