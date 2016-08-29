Boilers in search of answers to misery

WEST LAFAYETTE – For almost a month, the Purdue football team has attempted to solve the frustrating and troubling inadequacies that have plagued the Boilermakers throughout coach Darrell Hazell’s first three seasons.

They have won only six of the 36 games Hazell has coached, and three of those – Indiana State twice and Southern Illinois – don’t play FBS football.

Another poor season, and Hazell could be out of a job after the Nov. 26 Old Oaken Bucket Game at Indiana, the rival against which Hazell is 0-3.

Hazell, his assistants and the players went looking for answers during August camp and now are in game week for Saturday’s opener against Eastern Kentucky in Ross-Ade Stadium.

Looking at Hazell’s fourth Purdue team, there are 10 primary issues, five of which may have been sorted out in August, while five others have yet to be solved.

Here are the five things we know about the 2016 Boilermakers:

1. Sophomore David Blough is the starting quarterback and, barring injury, he likely will stay there, a change from Hazell’s first three seasons when the coach benched his three starting quarterbacks no later than mid-October.

Blough started eight times in 2015 after replacing Austin Appleby and passed for 1,574 yards and 10 touchdowns, with a 1-7 record. He held off redshirt freshman Elijah Sindelar, securing the job during the Aug. 20 Jersey Scrimmage when he completed 11 of 14 passes for 188 yards.

2. The Boilermakers have a deep and experienced core of wide receivers, led by seniors DeAngelo Yancey, Domonique Young, Cameron Posey and Bilal Marshall, along with junior Gregory Phillips.

Yancey caught 48 passes for 700 yards in 2015 and likely will be Blough’s favorite target. Young averaged a solid 13.1 yards per catch last season and has been active during August camp.

3. Sophomore Markell Jones appears to be in line for a 1,000-yard season after rushing for 875 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman. Big, strong and fast, Jones enjoys running between the tackles but also can break a run to the outside.

The only concern is keeping Jones healthy, because projected backup D.J. Knox tore an ACL during the spring game in April, leaving redshirt freshmen Richie Worship and Tario Fuller as the probable backups – players who have yet to participate in a college game.

4. Purdue’s group of linebackers had an exceptional August, including redshirt freshman Markus Bailey, who for the moment may have stolen a starting spot from junior Danny Ezechukwu. Middle linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who is coming off knee surgery, may be the Boilermakers’ best player, and senior Jimmy Herman is smart, experienced and runs well.

5. The Boilermakers need not worry when they are forced to punt. Sophomore Joe Schopper averaged 40.2 yards per punt as a freshman with a 69-yarder his longest. He is consistent and should continue to give Purdue a field position advantage.

Here are the five things we don’t know about the 2016 Boilermakers:

1. Is the offensive line capable of protecting Blough from pass rushers and opening holes for Jones? In senior guards Jason King and Jordan Roos, 40 percent of the starting line is experienced and talented.

But center Kirk Barron is a sophomore, and projected starting tackles Martesse Patterson and Matt McCann are a sophomore and a freshman. Those three underclassmen are talented, but their lack of experience could hurt in Big Ten play.

2. Who are Purdue’s cornerbacks? Safeties Leroy Clark and Robert Gregory are returning starters, and sophomore Brandon Roberts has looked good at the nickelback, but cornerbacks Da’Wan Hunte and Tim Cason still are feeling their way in an attempt to replace Frankie Williams and Anthony Brown, each of whom exhausted his athletic eligibility in 2015.

Hazell recruited a solid core of freshmen defensive backs, but that’s the problem – they are freshmen.

3. Will Purdue improve at defensive end, a problem area for the past two seasons? Senior Evan Panfil is experienced, as is junior Gelen Robinson, but neither has shown thus far that he is ready to be the dominant pass rusher Hazell is seeking.

Junior college transfer Austin Larkin has been impressive in August, but there needs to be others in the mix. Junior Wes Cook, a former strong safety, now is working with the defensive ends as the coaching staff looks to solve a weakness.

4. Is true freshman J.D. Dellinger ready to be Purdue’s primary kicker? In close games, the ability to make a pressure-packed field truly is a gift. Dellinger appears to be Hazell’s choice for now, but kicking in high school games in Charlotte, N.C. and making last-minute field goals on the road in the Big Ten is akin to apples and oranges.

5. Can this team recapture the interest of a declining fan base? Purdue was 2-10 last season, and with new athletic director Mike Bobinski watching closely, many believe Hazell must win five or six games to keep his job for the 2017 season.

September, with three non-conference home games, is huge for this program. A 3-0 start might bring the fans back to Ross-Ade Stadium. But if the Boilermakers lose to either Cincinnati or Nevada – or both – and are 1-2 or 0-3 heading to Maryland on Oct. 1, Bobinski may begin compiling a list of possible replacements for Hazell while fans turn their attention to Matt Painter’s men’s basketball team.