Boilers living well by the 3

Purdue vs. Cleveland State When: Noon today Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette TV: ESPN3 Radio: 106.7 FM

WEST LAFAYETTE – After struggling to a 16-18 record during the 2012-2013 season, Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter realized his roster had a significant void – perimeter shooting.

Fast forward to today’s game against Cleveland State (3-5) in Mackey Arena, and the No. 18 Boilermakers ­(7-2) are coming off a 97-64 victory against Arizona State during which they made 15 of 27 shots from 3-point range, the second consecutive game in which Purdue has made 15 3s.

In the past six games, Painter’s 12th Boilermaker team has made 77 of 154 shots from 3-point range (50 percent) and is second nationally in overall 3-point percentage at 44.8.

It certainly helps that most opponents focus their defensive game plans on Homestead graduate power forward Caleb Swanigan (16.2 points) and 7-2 center Isaac Haas (14.9), but Painter has restocked his cupboard with 3-point shooters Dakota Mathias, Ryan Cline, Carsen Edwards, Vince Edwards (no relation) and P.J. Thompson.

“Four years ago, when we had some struggles and got stuck, you take a step back and evaluate your program as to where you are,” Painter said Friday. “We wanted to know why we couldn’t get people who could take care of the basketball, make free throws and make 3s.

“The answer was silence in the (coaches’) room. We needed to go out and get the best shooter we can get. If you look what we have been able to do, I did think we could be this type of 3-point shooting team. Along with that, we have been fortunate enough to land some big players.”

When opponents such as Arizona State double-team Swanigan and Haas, the perimeter often is wide open.

“You have to be simple when people double team,” Painter said. “You just have to pass the basketball. You can’t try and go through it. I thought right as we started moving the basketball and got into a rhythm against Arizona State, our guys played maybe the best half all season.”

To date, junior guard Mathias is 24 of 43 from 3s, 55.8 percent, and is averaging 10.7 points. Cline is 13 of 21 from 3s, 61.9 percent, and is averaging 7.8 points.

Overall, Purdue is averaging 84.4 points and has made 99 of 221 shots from beyond the arc, seventh most made in nation.

The Boilermakers’ school record for made 3-pointers is 18 vs Vermont on Nov. 15, 2015. This season, Purdue already has made 17 vs. Auburn and 15 each vs. Morehead State and Arizona State.

“We move the ball really well,” Mathias said. “We’re all very selfless, but it all starts with (Swanigan and Haas) down low. We always make that extra pass. We are good at getting great shots, not just good shots.”

Cline said Purdue’s 3-point shooting success is no accident, nor is it a fluke.

“It all goes back to being unselfish,” Cline said. “We all are able to find the open guy on the floor. There’s a level of trust that everyone is going to take the good, open shot. If the big guys get the ball inside, unless they are doubled, they are told to score.”