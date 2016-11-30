Boilers set for night of pressure

Purdue at Louisville When: 7:15 p.m. today Where: KFC/Yum Center, Louisville, Ky. TV: ESPN

WEST LAFAYETTE – The term “power of the press” has an entirely different meaning when applied to the way No. 14 Louisville plays basketball.

When No. 15 Purdue puts its seven-game ACC/Big Ten Challenge winning streak on the line tonight in Louisville’s KFC/Yum Center, the Boilermakers (5-1) will face a Cardinals team that uses pressing defense as the centerpiece of what it does for coach Rick Pitino.

Louisville (5-1) is limiting opponents to 56.8 points a game and is allowing foes to shoot only 34.7 percent from the field while forcing 4.5 turnovers a game more than what the Cardinals commit.

While Purdue leads the all-time series 11-5, it will have to improve on its turnover average – 15.5 a game – if it hopes to defeat the Louisville press and win this game.

“Their length and athleticism is what stands out,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said Tuesday. “There’s times when you have to swallow your pride when they put two and three people on the basketball. It’s their ability to challenge shots, be at the rim and be all over the court.

“They have two very good guards, and they are long in their front court. They are long when they sub, too. To win, you have to go out there and play harder than them. It’s also like playing Michigan State in terms of the rebounding. They average 17 offensive rebounds, which speaks for itself. “

Having taken No. 2 Villanova to the final possession before losing and having beaten Utah State and Auburn in Cancun, Mexico, when those two foes were unbeaten, Purdue believes it is prepared to battle tradition-rich Louisville.

Boilermakers point guard P.J. Thompson, who has only seven turnovers in 160 minutes, is confident, even though the last time Purdue played in Louisville’s venue, it lost a 2015 NCAA tournament game to Cincinnati in overtime.

“We have learned that we can compete at a high level when everyone is locked in,” Thompson said. “I didn’t realize at first that we are going to play in the KFC/Yum Center again. It would be good to go in there and get the sour taste out of our mouth by beating a really, really good team.

“I know Louisville is really long and athletic. They are tough in the paint, but I don’t know if they have played anybody that has what we have inside. We haven’t had that much trouble with pressure so far, although I am sure we will continue to see it.”

Purdue will counter Louisville’s pressure with Caleb Swanigan, the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week and Homestead graduate who is averaging 18.8 points and 12 rebounds, and 7-foot-2 center Isaac Haas, who is averaging 16.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.

“We’ve just got to tighten up,” Purdue junior forward Vince Edwards said. “It is just us making mental mistakes. We’ve just got to clean up little stuff. We’re too lackadaisical and too relaxed with the ball.

“If you want to be a Final Four team, an NCAA tournament team, a Big Ten champion, you’ve got to play like champions. You’ve got to prep for every game and treat everybody the same. The key in this game is not turning the ball over early on. If you do that against Louisville, you will be down 20 before you know it.”

As Painter assesses this game, he believes it all will come down to how Purdue handles Louisville’s press.

“I like our matchup against anybody if we take care of the basketball,” Painter said. “We have to continue to get the same people the basketball. You have to live with a little bit of (the turnovers). But if we are constantly turning it over because we are trying to take on two and three guys, I don’t like that matchup. If you take care of it, you give yourself a chance.”