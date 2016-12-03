Boilers still plagued by turnovers

Purdue vs. Morehead State When: 2 p.m. today Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette TV: ESPN3 Radio: 106.7 FM

WEST LAFAYETTE – It’s somewhat unusual to talk about a Top 25 college basketball team in terms of its weaknesses rather than its strengths, but No. 15 Purdue continues to battle a serious issue through seven games.

Through Wednesday night’s 71-64 loss to No. 14 Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Matt Painter’s Boilermakers are averaging 15.7 turnovers, 18 in their three most recent games.

While Purdue is 5-2 heading into today’s game against struggling Morehead State (2-4) in Mackey Arena, the Boilermakers are well above Painter’s target of no more than eight turnovers a game.

They made 17 at Louis­ville, including six from leading scorer and Homestead grad Caleb Swanigan.

“It is hurting us, because on the possessions when you don’t have turnovers, it magnifies,” Painter said Friday. “Even if you have a good offensive rebounding team, when you make turnovers, you aren’t giving yourself a chance to get putbacks.

“For us, you never are in a great position when you turn the ball over and it doesn’t go out of bounds and is dead. When you have a live-ball turnover, we are in transition and that puts us at another loss. Our turnovers have started with our big men. We have to do a better job.”

Swanigan, who aver­ages 18.1 points and 11.9 rebounds, acknowledges that turnovers are an issue that could prevent the Boiler maker s from achieving their goals.

“We have to grow,” Swanigan said. “I have to be better with the ball, take care of the ball and just be myself. At Louisville, we allowed them to take us out of some things. Even with all of the turnovers, we were able to get within four points at one point.

“If we don’t learn from it, then it’s just us being uncoachable. We are going to have to see what this team is made of down the road.”

Purdue junior shooting guard Dakota Mathias said there is a fine line between aggressive play and taking care of the ball.

“We have to be solid with the ball, but we also can’t be too cautious,” Mathias said. “We are making simple errors, mental errors, and then it just gets in our heads.”

Junior point guard P.J. Thompson said the Boilermakers needed much better ball security at Louisville.

“When we are on the road, we have to come out with a better fight,” Thompson said. “It starts with me as the point guard. As a junior captain, I have to have my team ready to play. … We didn’t come out at Louis­ville like we were ready to fight.”

Morehead State has lost four in a row and is playing for acting coach Preston Spradlin after fifth-year head coach and former Kentucky star guard Sean Woods was suspended with pay Nov. 22 when players complained of mistreatment.

“Resulting from complaints received, the institution has begun an investigation involving the head basketball coach,” Morehead State Athletic Director Brian Hutchinson said in a statement. “While we continue through the formal process, we believe it is prudent to suspend the coach until the investigation is finished.”

In these teams’ only other meeting, Purdue defeated the Eagles in December 1985 in West Lafayette.