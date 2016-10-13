Boilers welcome Albrecht's leadership

WEST LAFAYETTE – His real name is Michael Joseph Albrecht, but from the time he was given his first pair of baseball cleats as a 5-year-old – and then refused to remove those shoes – everyone has known him as Spike.

Now 24, Spike Albrecht’s shoes of choice are for playing basketball, which he will do for one season at Purdue as a fifth-year graduate student transfer point guard after four intriguing seasons at Michigan, including redshirting in 2015-16 because of double hip replacement surgery.

Albrecht played high school basketball at Crown Point, spent a season at an East Coast prep school and then accepted Michigan coach John Beilein’s scholarship offer.

As a Wolverines freshman during the 2012-13 season, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Albrecht helped Michigan advance to the NCAA Tournament’s championship game, scoring 17 first-half points, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, in an eventual 82-76 loss to Louisville.

After earning his undergraduate degree from Michigan this spring, Albrecht announced May 3 that he had accepted Purdue coach Matt Painter’s offer to finish his college career in West Lafayette. He’s expected to provide steady leadership and backcourt direction to a team that struggled against pressing defenses in 2015-16.

Part of Albrecht’s attraction to play for the Boilermakers is the talent pool and a chance to return to the Final Four, though he cautions Purdue fans of the reality of the NCAA Tournament grind.

“I definitely think we do have the look of a potential Final Four team, but while we have a lot of talent, that talent alone is not going to get us there,” Albrecht said. “Talented teams can get beat, so we have to come out and work hard every day.

“NCAA Tournament matchups aside, and big shots have to fall, we’re really not focusing on that right now. We try to get better every single day in practice, because that really is the most important thing about achieving goals.”

Led by Homestead grad Caleb Swanigan at power forward, 7-2 center Isaac Haas and 6-8 small forward Vince Edwards, Albrecht will have plenty of opportunities to feed the post for a team that was 26-9 last season, including 12-6 in the Big Ten.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced that Swanigan has been selected to the conference’s preseason all-league team. Swanigan is thrilled Albrecht decided to spend a year at Purdue after recovering from hip surgery.

“I think we’re better because we have added Spike, and we’re still really good in the low post,” Swanigan said of Purdue’s oldest player, two years older than redshirt senior and former walk-on guard Jon McKeeman from Carroll. “We’re better and deeper at the point guard position now.”

Junior P.J. Thompson, freshman Carsen Edwards and Albrecht will share the point guard duties.

In 115 games at Michigan, Albrecht averaged 3.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists, and shot 41.5 percent from the field, including 39.9 percent from 3-point range.

He was Michigan’s co-MVP for the 2014-15 season, but ailing hips forced him to sit out almost all of last season – he appeared in several November and December games – leaving him with a redshirt season option.

Albrecht is Painter’s third consecutive graduate student point guard transfer, joining Jon Octeus (2014-15) and Johnny Hill (2015-16). Octeus came from Colorado State, and Hill transferred from Texas-Arlington.

“It has been a pretty smooth transition, although the system is a lot different here,” Albrecht said. “I feel like I am picking up things pretty quickly. The defense is different, and so is the offense. At Michigan, it was a ball-screen offense, and here, it mostly is motion.”

Painter is glad he now has Albrecht on his roster as opposed to trying to game plan for him at Michigan.

“Spike gives us a great locker room guy and a guy that gives us that experience of having played in a lot of big-time games at Michigan,” Painter said.