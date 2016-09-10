Cincinnati at Purdue

When: Noon today

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette

Records: Purdue 1-0, Cincinnati 1-0

Last week: Purdue beat Eastern Kentucky 45-24; Cincinnati beat UT-Martin 28-7

Last meeting: Cincinnati won 42-7 in 2013

Series: 1-1

Radio: 1380 AM

TV: Big Ten Network

Outlook: Purdue coach Darell Hazell’s first game was against the Bearcats, and he lost by 35 points in 2013. It was also Tommy Tuberville’s first game as Cincinnati’s coach. … This is the first meeting between the teams in West Lafayette. … It’s been 59 years since Cincinnati on the road beat a current Big Ten team with the last victory coming at Indiana on Nov. 9, 1957. The Bearcats are 0-11 on the road against Big Ten teams since then, not including losses to Penn State and Rutgers, who hadn’t yet joined the conference. … It is Military Appreciation Day, and there will be several military-themed events, including an enlistment ceremony at halftime. … Purdue’s Markell Jones has rushed 24 times for 145 yards and a touchdown. David Blaugh competed 25 of 43 passes for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception against Eastern Kentucky. His two rushing touchdowns were a career best. … The Boilermakers scored 21 points off turnovers, the second most since Hazell was hired. Ja’Whaun Bentley had nine tackles, including three solo tackles. … Cincinnati’s Hayden Moore, a redshirt sophomore, completed 21 of 34 passes last week for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Nate Cole had six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown. Erik Wilson had 15 tackles, three for losses, and two sacks. … Purdue running backs coach DeAndre Smith and Cincinnati secondary coach Mike Gillhamer were on the same staff at Illinois in 2011. … Cincinnati has new coordinators this year – Zac Taylor calling the offense, and Jeff Koonz and Robert Prunty calling the defense. … Cincinnati’s .701 winning percentage since 2007 ranks among the top 16 in NCAA FBS.

– Justin A. Cohn, The Journal Gazette

jcohn@jg.net