Classic big-game feel

Crossroads Classic Purdue vs. Notre Dame When: 2 p.m. Saturday Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis TV: ESPN2 Radio: 106.7 FM, 100.9 FM

WEST LAFAYETTE – For Homestead product Caleb Swanigan and No. 15 Purdue, Saturday’s Crossroads Classic matchup with No. 21 Notre Dame in Bankers Life Fieldhouse is an opportunity to enhance its NCAA Tournament résumé.

For New Haven graduate V.J. Beachem and the Irish, it’s a chance to continue their recent dominance against this Big Ten Conference opponent in the sixth-year event that also includes No. 9 Indiana and No. 18 Butler.

Notre Dame (9-1) is 3-2 in the Crossroads Classic, including 2-0 against Purdue (8-2), having defeated the Boilermakers 81-68 in 2012 and 94-63 in 2014. Purdue is 0-5 in the Crossroads Classic, including 0-3 against Butler.

Butler is 4-1 in Crossroads Classic games, and Indiana is 3-2.

Purdue and Notre Dame have several things in common, including tough losses to reigning NCAA champion and top-ranked Villanova. The unbeaten Wildcats beat the Boilermakers 79-76 in November in Mackey Arena and held off the Irish 74-66 last weekend in New Jersey.

Purdue and Notre Dame are each giving up 64.7 points per game. The Boilermakers have five players averaging double figures and are both averaging 83.7 points. The Irish have four double-figure scorers and are averaging 86.6 points.

The Boilermakers are led by Swanigan’s 15.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, while Beachem is the Irish’s No. 3 scorer at 15.5 points.

Purdue coach Matt Painter, whose team’s only other loss is to 2013 NCAA champion Louisville, is eager for the Boilermakers to end their Crossroads Classic frustration.

“Since the Louisville game, we have played a lot better and shot a lot better,” Painter said Monday. “Our defense has been a lot better, and that’s something we have to continue to improve.

“When we don’t turn the basketball over and defend the way we’re capable, we have had some really good stretches.”

Painter likes the opportunity to play a team – Notre Dame – that will prepare the Boilermakers for Big Ten competition, which begins Dec. 28 when Iowa comes to Mackey Arena, and for the NCAA Tournament.

“If you feel like you have a team capable of playing in the NCAA Tournament, you are a fool if you don’t play people that will get you prepared,” Painter said. “If you haven’t played enough of those teams and you are an NCAA Tournament team, you have set yourself up for failure.

“In looking at our nonconference schedule, we need to put one together that is going to be appealing to the selection committee. This is a great opportunity to play an opponent that you know is going to be in the NCAA Tournament. This game will have an NCAA Tournament feel to it.”

Notre Dame is led by senior guard Steve Vasturia’s 16.6 scoring average, followed by forward Bonzie Colson at 16.5.

The Irish are shooting 47.5 percent from the field and an eye-opening 86.4 percent from the free throw line.

“They have an experienced coach and an experienced team,” Painter said of Notre Dame. “They are first in the nation in assists-to-turnover ratio and are in the top five nationally in 3-pointers made and free throw percentage. It’s pretty impressive any time you are that good on offense. That’s going to help your defense also.

“Their guys are always getting better and are improving as a group. They are a tough team to defend and a tough team to play against.”

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey agrees.

“I love our group,” Brey said. “Villanova is kind of a finished product. We still have room to grow. We have to keep that in mind as we practice in preparation for Purdue. We came into the Villanova game with a belief, an edge and a swagger.

“You can be mad that you didn’t get it done, because you were good enough to get it done.

“We will let that drive us as we get ready to play Purdue.”