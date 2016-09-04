Defense sets tone with early picks to spark Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE – During coach Darrell Hazell’s first three seasons at Purdue, defense certainly hasn’t been the Boilermakers’ forte, explaining in large part why this program entered Saturday’s opener 6-30 beginning with 2013.

Seven of last year’s 12 opponents scored at least 41 points in a 2-10 season, but defense provided all the momentum Purdue needed against Eastern Kentucky in Ross-Ade Stadium.

Leroy Clark’s and Gelen Robinson’s first-quarter interceptions helped Purdue build an early 21-0 lead, and the Boilermakers outlasted the Football Championship Subdivision Colonels 45-24 in the season opener for both teams.

Clark’s interception of Maty Mauk, the fifth-year graduate transfer quarterback from Missouri, set up Purdue’s second touchdown and a 14-0 lead, and Robinson’s 78-yard interception return for a score pushed the Boilermakers’ advantage to 21-0 with 3:31 remaining in the first quarter.

Markell Jones scored on a 3-yard run to cap an efficient opening drive for Purdue.

“Obviously, we like to win the turnover battle, and that was a huge part of our preparation, as it is for every team,” said Robinson, the son of former Purdue All-American basketball standout and NBA player Glenn Robinson.

“For me, it was great to do my part to help the defense win that battle. On my interception, as soon as I saw the quarterback flare out, I knew my job. I had help scoring when (cornerback) Myles Norwood blocked the quarterback.”

Eastern Kentucky turned the ball over four times. The Boilermakers were guilty of one.

Although Eastern Kentucky outgained the Boiler­makers 284-243 during the first 30 minutes, Purdue built a led 28-18 at halftime, thanks to the 14 points as a result of interceptions.

“Any time you can play out front like we did, it takes a little bit of stress off you,” Hazell said, “So it was good for us to get those turnovers and convert those turnovers into points. Then I thought our guys responded well in the second half by playing great defense and penetrating well.”

First-year Eastern Kentucky coach Mark Elder said the first-quarter turnovers were this game’s story­line.

“You are not going to have a chance to win many games with three turnovers in the first quarter,” Elder said, “We have to do a better job of protecting the ball. Our guys fought and played hard all game, but we got down by too much too early.”

Boilermakers redshirt sophomore quarterback David Blough ran for two touchdowns and threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey, giving Purdue a 28-8 lead late in the second quarter.

“I thought we moved the ball really well,” said Blough, who was 1-7 as a starter in 2015. “We sustained some drives and picked up some crucial third downs, but there’s so many little things that we can do to make it that much better. We didn’t score on one drive when we got inside their 10.”

Jones carried 24 times for 143 yards for a Purdue team that now has won 13 consecutive home openers, including 4-0 for fourth-year coach Hazell, now 7-30 with the Boilermakers. Hazell is 4-0 against FCS opponents.

“You have to know that those 143 rushing yards all start up front,” Jones said. “Those guys did a good job of imposing their will, which made it pretty easy for me to find holes and seams and hit them.”

Each team struggled to generate any third-quarter offense, especially after Colonels quarterback Bennie Coney, who replaced Mauk in the first quarter, took a hard hit while scrambling and was helped to the sideline, prompting Mauk’s return.

Purdue finally broke the second-half scoring drought on Blough’s second TD run, a 1-yard plunge with 12:48 remaining in the game to extend the lead to 35-18.

J.D. Dellinger’s 30-yard field goal with 4:56 to play capped a 13-play, 66-yard drive and gave the Boilermakers a 38-18 lead.

Blough finished 25 of 43 for 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Domonique Young caught eight passes for 74 yards.

Purdue capped its scoring with a 48-yard touchdown run from freshman Brian Lankford-Johnson with 4:23 left. The Colonels got a TD with 1:34 remaining to complete the scoring.

Note: Purdue was without starting cornerback Da’Wan Hunte (sprained ankle) and defensive end Austin Larkin (sprained ankle). Each starter, according to Hazell, should be ready for the Sept. 10 game against Cincinnati.