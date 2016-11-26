Edwardses find rhythm in Cancun

Purdue vs. NJIT When: 3:30 p.m. today Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette Online: www.espn3.com

WEST LAFAYETTE – A Thanksgiving week trip to Cancun appears to be exactly what freshman guard Carsen Edwards and junior forward Vince Edwards – no relation – and the 17th-ranked Purdue basketball team needed.

Each Edwards broke out of early-season funks in helping the Boilermakers (4-1) win the Cancun Challenge, defeating Utah State 85-64 in Tuesday’s semifinals and crushing Auburn 96-71 in Wednesday night’s championship.

Carsen Edwards, who is averaging 10.2 points, had a career-best 21 against Auburn, and Vince Edwards, who is averaging 12.2 points, had 15 in that title game, when Purdue shot 64.3 percent (36 of 56), including 17 of 26 from 3-point range, one shy of the school record of 18 made 3s.

Edwards and Edwards hope to stay on a roll today when the Boilermakers play host to New Jersey Institute of Technology (3-3) and high-scoring senior guard Damon Lynn, who is averaging 22.5 points with 374 career 3-pointers.

“It felt great,” Carsen Edwards said of his breakout game against Auburn. “We were getting stops and making shots. There were some things I did better. I’m trying to learn from my mistakes and get better.

“I have been trying to take what the defense gives me. When I am open, I am going to shoot it, and when I feel like I can get by my man, I will do that. You have to pick open spots and just take them.”

Vince Edwards, who had been struggling with turnovers and missing open shots, finally got on track Wednesday.

“I just had to keep playing,” Vince Edwards said, “The coaches said to just go out and play and play hard. The second half against Auburn was huge for me. It was like the weight of the world was finally off my shoulders.

“The whole coaching staff has been telling me that I am a good player and to just play. That got me going. Coach (Matt) Painter always says that good shots are going to fall. I was getting frustrated because I was getting good shots and missing those wide-open shots. My teammates were picking me up and staying with me.”

Painter, whose team is averaging 86 points and is shooting 51.9 percent from the field, including 44.2 percent from 3-point range after making 17 of 26 against Auburn, had been relying on Homestead graduate Caleb Swanigan and center Isaac Haas before the trip to Cancun.

“We really got some momentum against Auburn through our effort in the second half,” Painter said. “Vince made some shots, and obviously, Carsen was playing well. Things really got in sync for us in the second half of the Auburn game.”

Painter is intrigued by what Carsen Edwards can provide.

“Carsen is a shot-maker, and when things worked out for him, he was able to get his head up,” Painter said. “He really got into a flow, and I thought he was productive on both ends of the floor. I think it’s hard for him because he is used to playing the whole game.

“He is a high-volume shooter, and sometimes it doesn’t work that way when you come off the bench. It’s hard for him to feel like he is a productive guy when he is doing other things. If you give him 30 minutes a game and just let him go, he is going to get x-number of shots.”