Guard play big reason for Purdue success

Purdue vs. Minnesota When: 4:30 p.m. today Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 1380 AM, 1480 AM

WEST LAFAYETTE – Make no mistake about it, No. 15 Purdue has won 12 of its first 14 games in large part because power forward Caleb Swanigan and center Isaac Haas have posted impressive numbers.

Heading into today’s Big Ten Conference home game against Minnesota in Mackey Arena, Swanigan is averaging 17.8 points and 12.4 rebounds, and Haas is contributing 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

But the Boilermakers are playing as well as anyone else in the Big Ten right now because of the complementary play of junior guards Dakota Mathias and P.J. Thompson and freshman guard Car­sen Edwards, each of whom starts alongside Swanigan and Haas.

Edwards had 19 points in Wednesday’s 89-67 victory against Iowa; Mathias added 17 while limiting Big Ten scoring leader Peter Jok to 13 points on 4 of 15 shooting and Thompson has 53 assists and only 10 turnovers through the season’s first 14 games.

“I try to make sure that we are ready to play from the beginning,” Thompson said Friday when asked about his role. “Our team has been ready to play more times than not. We try to get more film time in, and we study the playbooks the coaches give us.

“But if you don’t look at it and learn, then it’s not going to help you. I’m more vocal now. I make sure I talk during warmups. It’s nothing too big. It’s just little stuff.”

While Purdue finished a solid 26-9 last season, the Boilermakers often were inconsistent from one half to the next. On Wednesday, they led Iowa 49-25 at halftime and increased the advantage to as many as 31 during the second half.

“I think it shows the maturity of our team, the way we came out to start each half in the Iowa game,” Mathias said. “I think it was a big step for us. We’re doing a good job of moving the ball and finding the open man.”

Junior forward Vince Edwards was all smiles after watching Carsen Edwards – no relation – score 19 against the Hawkeyes, including the game’s first eight points. Iowa never recovered from the 8-0 deficit.

“It was major,” Vince Edwards said. “He is a bad man. To come out as a freshman – in your first Big Ten game – I was really impressed with him. And he did it in a lot of different ways. That was a nice start, to come out fearless and ready to go.”

Coach Matt Painter is enjoying watching his mix and match lineups perform together.

“I think for our guys to understand how to play at times with different lineups is important,” Painter said. “For the most part, we’ve stayed with how we play and make the right play and have good shot selection.”

Today, Purdue will play a Minnesota team that is 12-2, 0-1 in the Big Ten after going 8-23, 2-16 last season. Michigan State beat Minnesota 75-74 in overtime on Tuesday night in Minneapolis, where the Golden Gophers are 11-1.

“These games in this league always seem to come down to one or two possessions,” coach Richard Pitino said. “There will be plenty more close games. Hopefully, we can be on the other side of that.

“This is the most complete team we have had. Getting that feeling of winning again has really breathed life into the program. I always thought long term that we were going to have to take a step backward to take two forward.”