New Year's Day home loss gnaws at Boilers

Purdue vs. Rutgers When: 7 p.m. today Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette TV: Big Ten Radio: 1380 AM, 1480 AM

WEST LAFAYETTE – With unexpected recent help from Penn State and Northwestern, No. 16 Purdue enters today’s game against last-place Rutgers in Mackey Arena with new hope of securing at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.

Within the past week, Penn State stunned Maryland, and Northwestern won at Wisconsin, pulling the Boilermakers within a game in the loss column of the Badgers for the conference lead. Purdue is tied in the loss column with Maryland.

The Boilermakers (20-5, 9-3) have won three in a row, six of seven overall and four straight on Keady Court by an average 20-point margin since a 91-82 New Year’s Day overtime loss to Minnesota, which won at Rutgers (13-13, 2-11) on Saturday.

“We set team goals at the beginning of the year, and one of those goals was to be undefeated at home in conference play,” Purdue junior forward Vince Edwards said before Monday afternoon’s practice. “Our junior class has lost one Big Ten game at home each year.

“(Against Minnesota), I think we lost that focus. They made like their first eight or nine shots and had guys making 3s that don’t normally make 3s. We have to live with that, but since then, we have refocused in Mackey. Going out and winning on the road is the worst part. At home, you should be able to win.”

Since losing to Minnesota, Purdue has beaten Wisconsin (66-55), Illinois (91-68), Penn State (77-62) and Northwestern (80-59) in West Lafayette.

“When you shoot in a gym every single day and you come in and practice or work and then have somebody come into your gym and win, it is terrible,” Edwards said. “Guys are having more confidence when we play at home now. Guys are trusting their shots.

“Playing in your backyard, you know the rims and you know how everything works. We take pride in winning here. We just want to continue to go out and compete and win.”

Fellow junior Dakota Mathias, Purdue’s defensive specialist, used the Minnesota game as motivation. He doesn’t want Rutgers to derail the special run the Boilermakers are compiling.

“Tasting that (Minnesota) defeat was tough to handle, especially with the crowd we have,” Mathias said. “If we stay poised like we have been, we are going to be all right.

“Yes, we shoot and play in Mackey all the time, but at the same time, we still have to perform in front of a live crowd.”

Coach Matt Painter said the Boilermakers have been solid everywhere as of late, also winning at Indiana, at Maryland and at Michigan State among their six most recent victories.

“It has not been just at home but also when we have been on the road,” Painter said. “When we don’t turn the basketball over, it helps us on the defensive end. The attention to detail is better. There is no question about that.

“A lot of the little things add up to big things. I am proud of the way we’ve played at home and on the road. The one thing about being at home from a subconscious standpoint is that guys will think just because we are at home, we’re going to win. As a coach, you have to be able to erase that mindset. It doesn’t guarantee we’re going to win because we’re at home.”