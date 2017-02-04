No. 23 Purdue rallies to beat No. 17 Maryland 73-72

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Carsen Edwards made two free throws with 2.1 seconds left, and No. 23 Purdue rallied to beat No. 17 Maryland 73-72 on Saturday and knock the Terrapins out of first place in the Big Ten.

After Purdue took a timeout to set up a play, Edwards was fouled on a drive to the basket and calmly sank both shots. Maryland freshman Kevin Huerter then hit the rim on a jumper from the corner, leaving Purdue to celebrate its first road win over a ranked opponent since 2013.

The Terrapins (20-3, 8-2) didn't make a basket over the final 7 1/2 minutes, scoring their final 14 points at the free throw line — including 11 by Melo Trimble, who missed a jumper before Edwards made his two free throws.

Caleb Swanigan scored 26 points for the Boilermakers (19-5, 8-3), who trailed by 12 in the second half. Purdue has won five of six.

Trimble scored 22, going 4 for 15 from the field and 14 for 15 at the line. The loss ended the Terrapins' seven-game winning streak and dropped them into second place in the conference behind Wisconsin, which plays on Sunday.

The Terrapins led 70-69 when Swanigan fouled out with 56 seconds remaining after getting tangled up with Trimble. The junior guard made both free throws, but Isaac Haas hit two on the other end to set up the dramatic finish.

The Boilermakers came in with the second-best shooting percentage in Big Ten play, but in this one they shot 41 percent and went 9 for 22 on 3-point attempts.

Maryland was clinging to a 41-38 lead before Huerter scored eight points in an 11-2 run to make it 52-40 with 13:44 remaining.

The Boilermakers then peeled off 11 straight points, including two 3s by Ryan Cline, to close to 52-51. Minutes later, Swanigan made a 3-pointer and Dakota Mathias sank two free throws to put Purdue up 60-58.

Trimble then scored the game's next seven points, all at the free throw line, including a technical foul shot after Haas complained about a blocking call at the baseline.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers should move up in the rankings after pulling off their biggest road win in years.

Maryland: The Terrapins were soaring up the Top 25 list over the past several weeks, but this defeat most definitely will end that trend.

UP NEXT

Purdue: The Boilermakers face another challenging road game, facing Indiana on Wednesday night. The Hoosiers are 13-2 at home.

Maryland: The Terrapins put their 6-0 road record on the line Tuesday night at Penn State, which has lost four of five overall.