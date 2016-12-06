Offensive guru gets tall task at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE – When the Purdue athletic department is in need of making a significant coaching hire, reaching out to Western Kentucky University is a good target.

In 1980, when basketball coach Lee Rose packed his bags for South Florida after leading the Boilermakers to their most recent Final Four appearance, then- athletic director George King passed on several big names to hire 44-year-old Gene Keady, who had spent two seasons as the Western Kentucky head coach.

King struck gold with Keady, who spent 25 seasons at Purdue, winning a school-record 512 games. The Mackey Arena playing court is now Keady Court.

Fast forward to Monday morning, when first-year Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski passed on former LSU football coach Les Miles and several others to hire Western Kentucky’s head coach and offensive guru Jeff Brohm, now 45, to rebuild a Boilermakers program that has hit rock bottom.

During four seasons under Darrell Hazell and then interim Gerad Parker, the Boilermakers were 9-39, 3-30 in the Big Ten, 0-17 in November and 0-4 in Old Oaken Bucket games against rival Indiana.

In his three seasons at Western Kentucky, Brohm was 30-10, including 10-3 this season as the Hilltoppers prepare for the Boca Raton Bowl, after winning a second consecutive Conference-USA championship.

Brohm, who was a standout quarterback at the University of Louisville and who was recruited briefly by Purdue while attending Louis­ville Trinity High School, will receive a six-year contract that will pay him about $3.5 million a year.

This year’s Western Kentucky team ranks second nationally in scoring (45.1 points), fifth in passing yards (336.8 yards a game) and seventh in total offense (517.4 yards a game).

For the Purdue “Cradle of Quarterbacks,” where Len Dawson, Bob Griese, Mike Phipps, Gary Danielson, Mark Herrmann, Jim Everett, Drew Brees, Kyle Orton and Curtis Painter have played, Brohn is the right man at the right time. Bobinski said as much when asked why he picked Brohm, who played seven NFL seasons for six different teams, when he likely could have had national championship coach Miles, who is 63.

“(Miles) has great credentials, but here at Purdue and at this time, I had a better feeling that Jeff Brohm is the right fit,” Bobinski said.

Brohm’s Purdue teams likely will start throwing passes as soon as they step off the bus, which is music to the ears of returning starting quarterback David Blough, who led the Big Ten in passing in 2016 with 279.3 yards a game. Blough, who will be a redshirt junior in the fall, had 25 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions this season. Purdue was seventh in Big Ten offense at 391.1 yards a game.

On Saturday, Blough spent most of his afternoon watching Western Kentucky defeat Louisiana Tech in the Conference-USA title game, impressed the Hilltoppers had 38 points early in the second quarter.

“Without a doubt, I’m excited about the hire,” Blough said. “I was sitting there thinking, ‘Man, those guys can pour it on.’ I did some research and learned that both he and his brother were quarterbacks, and they come from a football family.

“It’s impressive how they have developed quarterbacks and produced quarterbacks. As I get to know him, I am looking forward to building a relationship. It’s going to be a new chapter in my book and in his book as well. You look at their numbers, and there’s a high completion percentage with lots of touchdowns and a small number of turnovers. It’s encouraging.”

Brohm reassured fans that his Purdue teams will feature the quarterback and he wants to build a team that has fun working hard.

And it’s not going to be easy.

Purdue opens the 2017 season against Brohm’s alma mater and likely Heismam Trophy winner Lamar Jackson in Lucas Oil Stadium, then faces Ohio University, Missouri and mighty Michigan.

Brohm knows this roster needs an injection of talent. He will recruit within a three-hour radius to West Lafayette and also will go into Florida, Texas, Georgia and other Southern states to try to fill the cupboard. He will focus on linemen immediately, along with the development of skilled-position players.

Brohm seems to check all the boxes and impressed Bobinski from the start of the process, which began Oct. 16, the day Bobinski fired Hazell. Fifty days later, Bobinski introduced Brohm as Purdue’s next football coach.

And all who bleed Old Gold and Black are hoping Western Kentucky will once again produce a legendary Purdue coach.