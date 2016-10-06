Painter: Team defense will be key for Boilers

WEST LAFAYETTE – As successful as the 2015-16 Purdue men’s basketball team was – 26-9 including 12-6 in the Big Ten Conference – the Boilermakers struggled more than coach Matt Painter imagined they would last season.

Full-court pressure defense resulted in two regular-season losses to Iowa and a stunning 85-83 double-overtime loss to Little Rock in the NCAA tournament’s round of 64.

And Purdue frequently relied too much on 7-footer A.J. Hammons to protect the rim when a Boilermaker missed a defensive assignment. With Hammons now playing for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, Purdue’s collective team defense will have to improve.

Through five days of practice for the 2016-17 season, Painter and his players are confident that what plagued them last season will be corrected.

“It’s just the experience of some of those guys, especially since we have only one senior, but we do have a lot of upperclassmen,” Painter said this week. “We have a big junior class, so we’re not having to teach as much as far as what we’re doing within our system, even though we’re still harping on the same things.

“We’re stressing taking care of the basketball and getting a better shot than our opponent. The more experience you have, you should be able to improve on some things.”

The addition of freshman combo guard Carsen Edwards, fifth-year graduate transfer point guard Spike Albrecht from Michigan and the return of forward Basil Smotherman, a junior who redshirted last season, will help with the lapses against pressure defense and with the overall team defense concept.

“Carsen Edwards is going to be able to score on his own and go make a play,” Painter said. “Basil gives us a fourth-year guy who has a lot of athleticism. And Spike gives us that experience of having played in a lot of big-time games at Michigan.”

With 7-foot-2 junior center Isaac Haas set to step in for Hammons, 6-8 sophomore power forward Caleb Swanigan and 6-8 junior small forward Vince Edwards, Purdue should feature one of the nation’s best front lines.

Junior point guard P.J. Thompson will have help from Albrecht and Carsen Edwards, and junior Dakota Mathias and sophomore Ryan Cline give Painter perimeter shooting when defenses collapse on Homestead grad Swanigan and Haas, who averaged 27.4 points per 40 minutes as Hammons’ backup a year ago.

Purdue ranked third in Big Ten scoring last season at 77.9 points and third in Big Ten defense at 65.2.

“There are no glaring weaknesses this year,” Painter said. “I thought last year we had some weaknesses when we had to handle the ball against some pressure defense when we had leads. We got worse the more we worked on it, which doesn’t make sense. We will be a better offensive team, and we still will be a good rebounding team.”

Without Hammons, Painter said everyone must improve their defensive skills.

Swanigan agreed Purdue has to be better defensively.

“Not having A.J. makes us have to be better on defense, because we can’t count on him saving the day by blocking a shot,” Swanigan said. “We have to play better team defense and communicate better on the defensive end.”

Vince Edwards, Purdue’s leading returning scorer at 11.3 points per game, understands the Boilermakers’ defensive prowess likely will make or break it. During eight of the past nine seasons, Painter has had one of the nation’s best shot blockers in JaJuan Johnson and then Hammons.

“Now, we have more guys who can alter shots rather than block them,” Edwards said.

Note: Matt Haarms, a 7-foot-2, 225-pounder from the Netherlands, committed to Purdue, according to GoldandBlack.com. It’s Purdue first 2017 commitment. According to GoldandBlack.com, Haarms shoots well from the perimeter and can handle the ball. Haarms was raised in the Netherlands, but spent a year in Spain on a club team before enrolling at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.