Purdue AD intrigued by school's culture

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue fans rarely have good things to say about anyone associated with rival Notre Dame, but beginning Thursday, Mike Bobinski, Notre Dame graduate and native of Long Island, New York, is officially the Boilermakers’ athletic director.

Bobinski, 59, comes to Purdue after three years as Georgia Tech’s AD, where reviews were mixed from the Yellow Jackets’ fan base and the Atlanta media. Bobin­ski also was the athletic director at Xavier and Akron before heading to Georgia Tech.

Last Friday, the Purdue Board of Trustees approved a five-year contract for Bobinski that will run through July 2021. He will be paid a base salary of $600,000 for the first year, $625,000 for the second year and $650,000 for the third year.

After that, an annual salary will be negotiated by Bobinski and the university president, based on student/athlete academic and athletic success. Each year, Bobinski, who was hired Aug. 9, will have an opportunity to earn an additional $200,000 in performance-based incentives.

Well respected as a basketball administrator and fundraiser, Bobinski’s initial challenge will be to evaluate a struggling football program – 6-30 in the past three seasons – while learning the Purdue culture from retiring AD Morgan Burke, who will leave his post next summer after more than 23 years on the job.

A certified public accountant, Bobinski worked for the Walt Disney Co. and several accounting firms from 1979 to 1984 before beginning his association with college athletics in 1984 at Notre Dame.

“I am grateful, humbled and excited,” Bobinski said, “My goal is to help our student-athletes grow and be successful, along with helping our coaches do the same thing. I want our athletic program to be an asset to our community and continue to make this a great place.”

Bobinski is intrigued by Purdue’s commitment to academic and fiscal success, as well as winning on the field and in the arena.

“Throughout my career, I have encountered countless Purdue people, and I always was impressed by their pride and belief in this university,” Bobinski said. “I also spent more than 20 years going to school and working in Indiana and Ohio, so I have an affinity for this part of the country.”

He said Purdue and Georgia Tech, which are each known for engineering excellence, have a lot in common, a fact he hopes will aid him in his transition from the ACC to the Big Ten.

“Never mind the engineering stuff, both schools have a tremendous focus on academics,” Bobinski said, “Each campus values education and is vested in education. The values and the priorities are aligned. At each school, there are hard challenges, but I have seen that and done that.”

Bobinski has made only one football hire – he replaced Gerry Faust while AD at Akron – and will try to evaluate Purdue coach Darrell Hazell’s team beginning Saturday when the Boilermakers open the season against Eastern Kentucky.

“At this time of the year, all we can do is support the heck out of them,” Bobinski said. “They are our team. That is all we can do, but along the way, my job is to evaluate.”

And like at Georgia Tech, Bobinski will again work for a university that never has featured deep pocketbooks.

“In the Atlantic Coast Conference, we were never going to be the biggest, flashiest, spend-the-most program,” Bobinski said. “Here, we are never going to match the largeness of Ohio State. But we need to be sure that we are invested to the extent that it allows our teams to be successful.”

Bobinski is excited to return to a college town after holding two jobs in what are considered professional towns, Cincinnati’s Xavier and Atlanta’s Georgia Tech.

“I remember my days in South Bend when we were the only show in town,” Bobinski said. “I am excited to experience that once again.”

Purdue President Mitch Daniels said the university’s search committee selected Bobinski from more than 50 candidates, which were paired to 12 finalists.

“Purdue was incredibly attractive to a lot of athletic directors,” Daniels said. “We had our pick. We went searching for the most competitive, proven leader we could find. We found that person in Mike Bobinski.”

Mike Berghoff, chairman of the search committee and Purdue graduate, said Bobin­ski clearly is the right choice to replace Burke.

“There’s lots to like about his background, which is varied,” Berghoff said.

Burke said he looks forward to working with Bobin­ski.

“Mike truly understands the lasting value of college athletics in preparing young people to experience success in competition, in the classroom and most importantly in life,” Burke said.

“His values match Purdue’s.”