Purdue at Louisville

Here’s how No. 15 Purdue and No. 14 Louisville match up for their meeting tonight in Louisville:

Small forward

Purdue junior Vince Edwards has been up and down through the season’s first six games but came on this past week in Cancun and appears to be playing confidently again, now averaging 12.2 points, five rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Cardinals, too, are strong at this position in 6-foot-7 sophomore Deng Adel, who is averaging 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Edge: Even

Power forward

Boilermakers sophomore and Homestead grad Caleb Swanigan continues to put up All-American numbers, averaging 18.8 points and 12 rebounds and is coming off Saturday’s game against NJIT in which he was 6 of 6 from the field and 10 of 10 from the line for 22 points to go with 13 rebounds. Louisville’s 6-9, 230-pound junior Jaylen Johnson is averaging 10.5 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Edge: Purdue

Center

This will be a big test for Boilermakers 7-2 junior Isaac Haas, who comes in averaging 16.4 points and 4.8 rebounds but has struggled at times with turnovers. Louisville has athletic 6-10 senior Mangok Mathiang, a native of Australia who averages six points, six rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while playing lock down defense on the interior.

Edge: Purdue

Shooting guard

After a slow start, Purdue junior Dakota Mathias has rediscovered his shooting touch and is averaging 11.2 points to go with 3.5 rebounds and four assists per game. The Cardinals’ Donovan Mitchell is averaging 13 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists, although he has not shot the 3-pointer as well as he did last season when he made 40 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Edge: Louisville

Point guard

Purdue junior P.J. Thompson has only seven turnovers in 160 minutes, but facing Louisville’s pressure defense will test those numbers. He also is averaging 6.8 points and 2.2 assists. Cardinals junior point guard Quentin Snider is a homegrown product who averages 11 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Edge: Louisville

Bench

Freshman guard Carsen Edwards essentially is another starter, averaging 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, providing 21 and 19 points, respectively, in the Boilermakers’ two most recent games. Redshirt junior forward Basil Smotherman provides lots of energy and defense as the second man off the Purdue bench. Louisville brings lots of size off the bench, led by 6-10 Ray Spalding, who is averaging 6.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. The Cardinals also bring two 7-footers – Anas Mahmoud and Matz Stockman – off the bench, enhancing their collection of shot blockers.

Edge: Louisville

Coaching

While Matt Painter is 243-135 in his 12th season at Purdue, his NCAA tournament résumé includes only two Sweet 16 appearances. Rick Pitino is 396-135 in his 16th season with the Cardinals, winning the 2013 NCAA championship.

Edge: Louisville

– Jeff Washburn, For The Journal Gazette