Purdue offensive tackle arrested

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue starting offensive left tackle Martesse Patterson was arrested Wednesday on a felony battery charge resulting in serious bodily injury to roommate and former teammate Alex Hilger.

Hilger, a native of Natick, Massachusetts. who was a Boilermaker walk-on wide receiver during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, alleges that on Sept. 7, Patterson entered Hilger’s room in the West Lafayette residence they share and asked to borrow some property.

When Hilger declined the request, Patterson took the property anyway. Hilger claims that when he visited Patterson’s room to take the property back, Patterson punched his face, causing a broken jaw. Hilger reportedly spent two days receiving treatment at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

On Sept. 11 – a day after Patterson played in Purdue’s 38-20 loss to Cincinnati in Ross-Ade Stadium – Hilger made a complaint against Patterson to West Lafayette police.

A West Lafayette police detective interviewed Patterson on Sept. 19 about the alleged incident, at which time Patterson admitted he took Hilger’s property and punched his roommate in the face.

Court documents reveal Patterson, who turned 21 on Aug. 30, had bail set at $10,000 surety along with $1,000 cash. A no-contact order also was issued.

Patterson was practicing with the Boilermakers last week but did not attend the team’s 24-14 victory against Nevada on Saturday. He did not practice Tuesday. Last week, coach Darrell Hazell said that Patterson was dealing with personal issues.

On Monday, Patterson was not listed on Purdue’s two-deep chart for Saturday’s Big Ten opener at Maryland. Hazell was asked during his Tuesday press conference if Patterson will return to the playing field this season.

“Oh, absolutely, yes,” Hazell said. “That’s the plan.”

Less than 24 hours later, the 6-foot-3, 340-pound offensive tackle from Columbus, Ohio, was arrested.

Through the Purdue sports information office, Hazell confirmed Wednesday that he is aware of the incident and will allow the legal process “to evolve” before making further comments.

A first-team All-State player in Ohio during his senior season at Marion-Franklin High School in Columbus, Patterson played in 11 of Purdue’s 12 games last season, making three starts.

He won the left tackle spot this spring and started against Eastern Kentucky and Cincinnati before sitting out the Nevada after admitting on Sept. 19 that he punched Hilger, who left the football program in the spring.

According to the Purdue football depth chart, Jalen Neal, a 6-8, 315-pound junior from Tempe, Arizona, is scheduled to start at left tackle at Maryland (3-0) in place of Patterson.