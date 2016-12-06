Role reversal for Edwardses

No. 18 Purdue vs. Arizona State What: Jimmy V. Classic Where: Madison Square Garden, New York TV: ESPN

WEST LAFAYETTE – There’s an Edwards playing excellent basketball for No. 18 Purdue as it heads into tonight’s Jimmy V. Classic game against Arizona State at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

However, this Edwards is freshman guard Carsen, not junior small forward and leading returning scorer Vince – no relation.

After scoring only one point and turning the ball over three times during Wednesday’s loss at Louisville, Vince Edwards began Saturday’s 90-56 victory against Morehead State on the bench, with Dakota Mathias sliding over to small forward from shooting guard and Carsen Edwards moving into the starting lineup at shooting guard.

The move paid off for each Edwards.

Carsen scored a team-leading 16 points and added five assists against Morehead State, and Vince played 23 minutes off the bench, contributing seven points, three rebounds and a team-leading eight assists.

In Purdue’s four most recent games, Carsen Edwards is averaging 16.3 points and has made 12 of 25 shots from 3-point range (48 percent). Vince Edwards is averaging 10.1 points and 4.5 rebounds but is shooting only 41.4 percent and has been guilty of 24 turnovers, tied with Homestead graduate Caleb Swanigan for most on the team (6-2).

While coach Matt Painter likely will continue – for now – to bring Vince Edwards off the bench, it’s not punishment, rather an opportunity for the player to rediscover his strengths.

“Any time you are struggling, don’t try to do more,” Painter said. “Be simple and put your effort into your hustle. I always talk about run, rebound and defend. Those are the three things you can do every single game.

“If you lock into those three things and keep everything pretty simple, then you can get things going for yourself and really build off of that. There isn’t a player who ever has played college basketball that hasn’t gone through a tough stretch. You have to focus on those constants and get yourself back to where you are playing well and being consistent.”

Carsen Edwards tried to keep his first college start in perspective.

“I don’t want to say there were different emotions,” Carsen Edwards said. “I just came in ready to play. I approach the game the same way as if I am coming off the bench.”

Purdue point guard P.J. Thompson liked the fact Purdue turned the ball over only nine times against Morehead State while 27 of 34 baskets came with an assist. Edwards and Edwards combined for 13 of those 27 assists.

“That was our best game for taking care of the ball and limiting turnovers,” Thompson said. “We set a goal of four turnovers per half while limiting our (opponents) to 25 points per half if at all possible.

“We were right on the mark with that almost, nine turnovers. A few of the (turnovers) we had were unforced so we could have had even less. I thought we did a good job of taking care of the basketball and making unselfish plays.”

Mathias said Vince Edwards appeared comfortable with his role.

“I thought he was great,” Mathias said. “He’s obviously a great player. He’s played a lot of minutes these past two to three years. Even when he doesn’t score as much, he’s still impacting the game, defending, rebounding.

“He’s going to be huge for us this entire season, so I’m not worried about the scoring and all of that because he impacts the game in so many other ways.”

The Boilermakers will need strong efforts from each Edwards against Arizona State (5-3). The Sun Devils made 18 shots from 3-point range in Saturday night’s victory against UNLV.