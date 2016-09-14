Same old story for lowly Boilers

WEST LAFAYETTE – A step forward, followed by yet another step back.

It is the storyline that has crippled the Purdue football program – along with its frustrated fan base – during Darrell Hazell’s four seasons as the Boilermakers’ head coach.

After opening the 2016 season with a 45-24 victory against Football Championship Series member Eastern Kentucky, Purdue heads into its bye week after Saturday’s ugly 38-20 loss to FBS member Cincinnati, which once led 31-7.

The staggering element is that the Boilermakers are now 0-7 after a Hazell-coached victory. Those seven post-victory defeats are by an average margin of 19.3 points, and only once has one of those losses been by less than 14 points.

Heading into a Sept. 24 game against Nevada in Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue is 7-31 under Hazell, including 4-0 against FCS teams and 3-31 vs. FBS opponents.

After only two 2016 games, the Boilermakers rank 14th in Big Ten Conference total defense (455 yards a game), 14th in sacks (one), 14th in opponents third-down conversions (23 of 41, 56.1 percent), tied for last in points allowed (31.0 per game), 13th in rushing defense (219 yards a game), and 11th in pass defense (236 yards a game).

In 2015, Purdue ranked 13th in Big Ten scoring defense (36.5) and 12th in total defense (458.3 yards a game).

The inability to be competitive after a victory has Purdue fans angry. Many hope a coaching change is made after the season. Yet as recently as his weekly news conference four days before playing Cincinnati, Hazell claimed this is a different Boilermaker team.

“It’s just our approach to everything that we do and the seriousness of the guys,” Hazell said. “Before, you had a cluster of guys that felt that way.

“Now you have a locker room of guys that think that way. It’s fun to watch these guys prepare. Their preparation is outstanding, and their attention to detail is outstanding.”

But that did not carry over into the Cincinnati game, in which the Bearcats successfully converted 12 of their first 14 third-down situations and gained 512 yards in front of a relatively small crowd of 33,068 in 57,236-seat Ross-Ade Stadium.

In two games, Eastern Kentucky and Cincinnati have successfully converted 19 of 25 first-half third-down plays (76 percent) against what is a banged-up Purdue defense.

The Boilermakers are without starting defensive end Austin Larkin (sprained ankle) cornerback Da’Wan Hunte (ankle) and linebacker Jimmy Herman (strained hamstring).

That does not excuse poor tackling, poor execution and five interceptions thrown by quarterback David Blough, the most by a Purdue QB in one game since 1990.

“We struggled tackling, definitely, early on in the game,” Purdue linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley said. “And there were a few deep balls that we didn’t see.”

Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore threw three touchdown passes and ran for two others against what appeared to be a confused Purdue defense.

“Our tackling struggled, and we just did not get off the field when we had opportunities,” defensive tackle Jake Replogle said.

Senior captain and offensive guard Jordan Roos was baffled by what happened against Cincinnati.

“It definitely was not the outcome we wanted,” Roos said. “We’re going to take a hard look in the mirror and evaluate what we need to do to get better. This is not the end of this team.

“We’re going to come back out and do what needs to be done to get the ball rolling again.”

That may be easier said than done.

After Nevada – a game Purdue should win – the Boilermakers’ Big Ten schedule includes three of the first four games on the road (Maryland, Illinois and Nebraska) sandwiched around an Oct. 15 homecoming game against reigning Big Ten West champion Iowa, which is 2-0 heading into Saturday’s home game against North Dakota State.

Hazell and his staff were on the road recruiting Monday and Tuesday and will return to practice today, continuing to look for answers to what plagues a team that is 2-22 in Big Ten games under Hazell and has yet to post back-to-back victories in four seasons.