Stretch of Interstate 65 to be named in honor of Rick Mount

LEBANON, Ind. – A stretch of Interstate 65 that passes through Lebanon will be named in honor of Indiana basketball great Rick Mount.

Mount will join state Rep. Tim Brown, Sen. Phil Boots, Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry and Indiana Department of Transportation officials during a Lebanon City Council meeting Monday. They'll unveil signs marking the interstate from mile marker 138 to mile marker 141 "Rick Mount Highway."

Mount grew up in Lebanon and was a standout high school player, being voted Indiana's Mr. Basketball in his senior season.

He went on to play at Purdue University, where he was a three-time All-American and is the Boilermakers' all-time leading scorer.