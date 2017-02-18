Swanigan, Boilermakers go for season sweep of Spartans

Purdue vs. Michigan State When: 4 p.m. today Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette TV: ESPN Radio: 1380 AM, 1480 AM

WEST LAFAYETTE – Having first committed to play for Tom Izzo and Michigan State before flipping to Purdue, Homestead graduate Caleb Swanigan understands why it’s so difficult to defeat the Spartans twice in the same season.

The national player of the year candidate will have that opportunity today in Mackey Arena when the No. 16 Boilermakers (21-5, 10-3) play Michigan State (16-10, 8-5) for the second time in less than a month.

Swanigan had 25 points, 17 rebounds and three assists in an 84-73 victory Jan. 20 in the Breslin Center, a game in which Michigan State freshman forward Miles Bridges had 33 points. Fellow freshman forward Nick Ward, however, had only nine points and one rebound.

Purdue, tied with Maryland and Wisconsin for the Big Ten lead, has to realize this rematch’s significance, Swanigan said.

“They are a team with a lot of freshmen, and they have more experience now,” Swanigan said before Thursday’s practice. “It’s hard to beat a team twice. It’s going to be really competitive. We know what they do, and they know what we do, so it’s going to be about who competes the hardest. Being able to defend down the stretch and secure rebounds down the stretch will be the biggest things.”

Swanigan, who is averaging 18.7 points and 13 rebounds in what likely will be his final college season, knows what it takes to beat an Izzo-coached team.

“Defense is what we have done through all the games, because you can’t always make shots,” Swanigan said. “Bridges is a good player. You have to get on him early and not let him get his head up.”

While Purdue leads the all-time series against Michigan State 67-53, the Boilermakers have not swept a two-game, season series from the Spartans since the 1996-97 season.

The Spartans come into today’s game having won two in a row and four of five, positioning themselves for a likely NCAA Tournament bid.

“They have made strides since we played them,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “They were coming off two road losses when we played them. When you go back and watch tape, it’s always interesting to see what you did well, what you struggled at and how you could have been better.

“Miles Bridges is really good. We obviously have to do a better job on him. Sometimes, good players are going to score.

“You just want to make it hard on him.”

In order to beat Michigan State for a second time this season and for a third time in four tries with Swanigan playing for the Boilermakers, Painter said Purdue has to match Michigan State’s will and effort.

“There’s no doubt that toughness is a big part of it,” Painter said. “Teams are more familiar with you the second time around. You have to have a good mental approach and also be physical without fouling.

“People also don’t realize it is when you play (teams). Obviously, Michigan State is playing well now. That is a concern, and their 3-point shooting is a concern. If you have good toughness – especially against a team like Michigan State – it doesn’t guarantee anything, but it definitely gives you a chance.”

The Boilermakers will be trying to win a fifth consecutive Big Ten regular-season game for the first time since the 2010-11 season and will be trying to be 11-3 in conference action for the first time since 2010-11, when E’Twaun Moore and JaJuan Johnson were seniors.