Swanigan goes hard every game

WEST LAFAYETTE – Caleb Swanigan is playing the best basketball of his life, and No. 15 Purdue enjoys being along for what is becoming a very special ride.

Heading into Wednesday’s Big Ten Conference opener against Iowa in Mackey Arena, the Boilermakers (11-2) have won six in a row by an average margin of 29 points and have outrebounded those six opponents by 14 a game.

Those dominating numbers are in large part because of the way Homestead graduate Swanigan is playing. The 6-foot-8 power forward has four consecutive double-doubles and is averaging 26.3 points and 17 rebounds in the Boilermakers’ three most recent games.

For the season, Swanigan is averaging 18.3 points and 12.5 rebounds, shooting 59 percent from the field, including 52.4 percent from 3-point range, and 75.9 percent from the free-throw line.

He had 32 points and 20 rebounds in only 30 minutes during Wednesday’s 91-45 victory against Norfolk State after a 21-point, 21-rebound game Monday night in an 82-50 victory against Western Illinois.

On Dec. 17, he had 26 points and 10 rebounds in Purdue’s 86-81 victory against No. 25 Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“I just play hard every possession against every team, respect them, give it my best effort and that’s all I can do every game,” Swanigan said of his recent run of excellence.

Purdue coach Matt Painter appreciates the fact that Swanigan plays hard against every opponent, whether it’s struggling Western Illinois and Norfolk State or against No. 1 Villanova, No. 10 Louis­ville and Notre Dame.

“I think Biggie actually is a little better in these (December nonconference games) because he is so excited in the (high-profile) settings,” Painter said after the Norfolk State game. “He was ready to play in this game, but he was not jumping over the fight.

“I think sometimes, like against Villanova, Louisville, Notre Dame or going to Madison Square Garden to play Arizona State, he wants to go and he wants to play, and then he has two or three turnovers before the first media timeout. He understands the moment, and it means a lot to him.”

Norfolk State coach Robert Jones, who watched Swanigan and 7-2 center Isaac Haas combine for 36 points and 27 rebounds on 18 of 23 field goal shooting and 9 of 12 free throws against his Spartans, said it will be difficult for anyone in the Big Ten to beat Purdue.

“Purdue is unique in that they have two pros that play down low,” Jones said. “We almost never encounter that. Swanigan and Haas are big, physical and really put people at a disadvantage down low.”

Overall, Painter believes the Boilermakers are prepared for what will be a grueling, 18-game Big Ten schedule.

“I thought we had a couple of nonconference games where we handled adversity, and we were able to still win,” Painter said. “Georgia State and Notre Dame were two games that really tested our character, and our guys responded and played well.

“The most disappointing was the way we played in the first half of the Louisville game. I just didn’t think we had our main guys be very productive, and against a team that is as good as Louisville, we have to be able to come out, and we just didn’t play very well. Hopefully, we can learn from that when we get an opportunity to play someone like that down the road.”

Haas, who is averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds, likes Purdue’s position entering conference play.

“I think we had a good nonconference season,” Haas said. “We had a couple of tough losses with Louisville and Villanova. Coach Painter keeps telling us that now, it’s going to be a war every game.”