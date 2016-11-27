Swanigan's 22 helps Purdue roll

WEST LAFAYETTE – When the season began, No. 17 Purdue knew it had two of the nation’s best big men in 6-foot-8 sophomore power forward Caleb Swanigan and 7-2 junior center Isaac Haas.

What the Boilermakers did not know was what kind of production they would receive from their perimeter players. After last week’s Cancun Challenge, coach Matt Painter may have found the answer.

Swanigan had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and freshman guard Carsen Edwards added 19 points to lead Purdue to a 79-68 victory over NJIT on Saturday.

Homestead graduate Swanigan was 6 of 6 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free throw line, and Edwards scored 15 second-half points to help Purdue (5-1) pull away from a 37-34 halftime lead.

Swanigan was the MVP of last week’s Cancun Challenge, and Edwards scored a career-high 21 points in Wednesday night’s victory over Auburn in the championship game.

“We’re still turnover prone (16 on Saturday), and that’s a problem, but we are doing some good things with our zone offense, especially when we are posting our big guys in those sets, which some teams don’t do,” coach Matt Painter said.

“I also like our focus at the start of second halves. We are able to mix and match lineups, and we’re still getting some of those nice second-half runs. Carsen was a big part of that today.”

Edwards helped Purdue maintain a double-digit lead throughout most of the second half.

“I am just kind of picking my spots,” Edwards said. “I am just playing off my teammates. I am playing the game and letting it come to me. I try not to lose confidence at all.”

Damon Lynn had 20 of his 33 points in the second half for NJIT (3-4), which also got 12 points from Chris Jenkins.

Highlanders coach Brian Kennedy appreciated his team’s effort.

“Obviously, Purdue is a Top 25 team with two of the best big men in the country, and those two guys aren’t going anywhere,” Kennedy said. “So, I told our guys from the beginning that we had to fight, fight and keep fighting, which is what NJIT basketball is all about. We may not get the top recruits in the country, but we are going to compete and fight as hard as we can.”

The momentum swung completely in Purdue’s favor with 9:12 remaining when Rob Ukawuba fouled Swanigan and also was whistled for a technical foul. Swanigan made four consecutive free throws for a 61-47 lead.