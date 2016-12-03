2 tied atop Hero Challenge; Woods 6 back

NASSAU, Bahamas – Dustin Johnson wasn’t even expecting to be in the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge. He was tied for the lead Friday with Hideki Matsuyama, who has reason to expect being at the top of any tournament he plays.

Six shots behind was Tiger Woods, who shot a 7-under 65 without anyone in his way.

Johnson ran off three straight birdies early in his round, moved into contention with an eagle and closed with a birdie on 18 for a 66.

Matsuyama had the lead to himself until a bogey from the bunker on the par-3 17th. He shot a 67 to tie Johnson at 12-under 132.

They were two shots ahead of Louis Oosthuizen and Matt Kuchar, who each shot 67.

Asked if he was more surprised to be tied with Johnson or six shots ahead of Woods, Matsuyama smiled wide.

“I’m happy for both,” he said. “Tiger has been my idol since I was little. It’s great to have him back. I know he can win again.”

No one knows winning like Matsuyama over the last few months. He has three victories in his last four starts around the world – the other a runner-up finish in Malaysia – which includes his first World Golf Championship title at the HSBC Champions.

Johnson was scheduled to play an exhibition against Rory McIlroy in the Philippines on Tuesday, and while he thought about a trip halfway around the world to get to the Bahamas on time, he was resigned to sitting this one out. But he never withdrew in case the exhibition fell through, and it did.