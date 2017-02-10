5 area high school caddies are scholarship recipients

Five high school seniors from northeast Indiana – Matthew Hope, Kaylen Ohlwine, Ashley Luginbill, Samuel Mailand and Joseph Hunnicutt – have been awarded Evans Scholarships that will provide them four-year tuition and housing money for college.

The Evans Scholarships are for caddies who have been evaluated on academic excellence, outstanding character, financial need and a strong caddie record.

There were 14 Indiana recipients, and they will attend either Indiana University in Bloomington or Purdue in West Lafayette.

“Each of these deserving Evans Scholars epitomizes what our Program has been about since its creation in 1930. Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams,” said David Robinson, chairman of the Western Golf Association, in a news release. The WGA oversees the Evans Scholars Foundation and also runs prestigious tournaments – the Western Amateur, the Western Junior and the BMW Championship.

The program is funded by the WGA, more than 30,000 golfers around the nation who are members of the Par Club program and proceeds from the BMW Championship, which is the third of four playoff events in the PGA Tour’s FedExCup competitions. Evans Scholars alumni also donate more than $10 million annually to the program.

Hope, who attends Homestead, caddies at Orchard Ridge Country Club and will go to Purdue. Ohlwine, also an Orchard Ridge caddie, attends Norwell and will go to Indiana.

Luginbill, who attends Heritage, caddies at Sycamore Hills Golf Club and will go to Indiana. Hunnicutt, also a Sycamore Hills caddie, goes to Carroll and will use his award to attend Purdue.

Mailand, who is home schooled, caddies at Fort Wayne Country Club and will go to Purdue.

Their scholarships are valued at more than $100,000 each.

The final interviews for these recipients took place Feb. 1 at California’s Long Beach Country Club.

When the selection process is completed by April, 270 caddies are expected to receive scholarships. There are more than a dozen selection meetings that take place and the Indiana meeting was the 10th of this cycle.

There are currently 935 caddies enrolled at 20 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars. Founded by Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr., the program has seen more than 10,400 caddies graduate since its inception in 1930.

“Based on their excellence in the classroom and their service to their schools and communities, there is little doubt that these young men and women have worked hard to earn this life-changing opportunity,” said John Kaczkowski, WGA president and CEO, in a news release. “We welcome them to the Evans Scholars family.”

Founded in 1899 to serve golfing interests in the Midwest, the WGA has nearly 400 member clubs. According to the WGA, there are 20 clubs in Indiana with caddies, including Orchard Ridge, Sycamore Hills, Fort Wayne Country Club and Tippecanoe Lake Country Club in Leesburg.

Caddies assist golfers during their rounds, carrying bags, determining yardages, replacing divots, raking bunkers, tending flagsticks and giving course knowledge.

