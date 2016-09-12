Argus holds 1-shot lead in Senior City

Leader board Senior City At Coyote Creek Par 72 First round Player Score Bill Argus 68 Steve Vernasco 69 Tom Wood 70 John Brogan 70 Pat Houlihan 71 Jon Fuller 71

Dr. Bill Argus hasn’t always had the best luck at Coyote Creek, but on Sunday he was the best of the lot in the first round of the Senior City Championship.

Argus shot a 4-under 68 and has a 1-stroke lead in the tournament, which concludes today.

“I’ve never played this course well, that’s what’s funny,” said the 61-year-old Argus, an ophthalmologist.

While Argus had shot in the high 70s in a round earlier in this year at Coyote Creek, he was able to take advantage of the damp conditions and the 6,209 yards from the white tees in the first round.

“It’s the Senior City, so the tees are up a little bit and it was moist out there today, so you can clean the ball off and that was nice,” said Argus, adding he was able to shoot for the pins more than usual because of the recent rain. “Most of the greens would hold (the approach shots) and they don’t always do that.”

Argus won the 2007 tournament, run by the Senior Golf Association of Fort Wayne, by going 2-over through two rounds at Brookwood.

He comes into today with a 1-stroke lead over Steve Vernasco and a 2-stroke advantage on Tom Wood and John Brogan.

Vernasco won the Fort Wayne Golf Association’s City Tournament in 1989, 1999 and 2002. Wood won the Senior City in 2011 and 2013, then lost last year to Sam Till Jr. in a sudden-death playoff when Till eagled at Orchard Ridge.

“I love this golf course,” said Vernasco, a former member at Coyote Creek. “That really helps me with the greens. The greens are really tricky, but you’ve still got to be aggressive no matter what. If you figure out the break and hit it, it just goes in. They’re just really good greens.”

Vernasco, 58, also benefited from playing the white tees at Coyote Creek, which is 6,560 yards from the blues and a formidable 6,978 from the blacks.

“There is a benefit to getting older,” Vernasco said with a laugh.

Pat Houlihan is in fifth place with a 71. Tied for sixth with 72s are Till, Matt Schmidt and Mark Rietdorf, who won the Senior City when it was last held at Coyote Creek, going 5-under in 2008. Jon Fuller also shot a 71 on Sunday but it was from the silver tees.

They are all chasing Argus, who said: “I’m not used to sleeping on a lead. I don’t usually do it.”

In fact, Argus’ game was all over the place this summer before a recent trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when he sought a lesson that has clearly paid off.

“I told (the teaching professional), ‘I feel like, mostly, it’s there but there’s something wrong,’ ” Argus said. “He just showed me that I was losing my balance a little bit and I was moving a little bit. He told me to just slow down and I hit 17 greens (in regulation) today. And I had two three-putts.”

